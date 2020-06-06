Basu Chatterjee Movies : अच्छे लेखन का सम्मान करते थे बासु दा, साहित्य और सिनेमा के सेतु

बासु चटर्जी ( Basu Chatterjee ) की 'सारा आकाश' ( Sara Akash ) राजेन्द्र यादव के उपन्यास पर आधारित थी। इसमें आगरा के एक संयुक्त परिवार की कहानी है। नायक (राकेश पांडे) परिवार का सबसे छोटा सदस्य है। वह परिवार की पसंद की लड़की (मधु चक्रवर्ती) से शादी तो कर लेता है, लेकिन बाद में दोनों पति-पत्नी को लगता है कि वे एक-दूसरे के लिए नहीं बने हैं।
-दिनेश ठाकुर
फिल्मकार बासु चटर्जी ( Basu Chatterjee ) के सिनेमाई गुणों की चर्चा के दौरान कुछ बातें कई बार (या बार-बार) दोहराई जाती रहीं। यह कि उन्होंने मध्यम वर्ग को ध्यान में रखकर घरेलू मनोरंजन वाली फिल्में बनाईं, उनकी फिल्मों में प्रेम और हास्य का अच्छा तालमेल होता था या उन्होंने कुछ विदेशी फिल्मों का बड़ी सूझ-बूझ से देशी नक्शा तैयार किया। उनके इस महत्वपूर्ण योगदान की तारीफ में कंजूसी बरती जाती रही कि वे साहित्य और सिनेमा के बीच भरोसेमंद सेतु भी थे। उन्होंने हिन्दी और बांग्ला के कई नामी रचनाकारों की कहानियों को किताबों से निकाल कर सेल्यूलाइड पर इस खूबसूरती से सजाया कि ये जन-जन तक पहुंच गईं। इत्तफाक देखिए कि 1969 में जब बासु चटर्जी की पहली फिल्म 'सारा आकाश' सिनेमाघरों में पहुंची, उसी साल मृणाल सेन की 'भुवन शोम' और मणि कौल की 'उसकी रोटी' भी दर्शकों के बीच आईं। सिनेमा की नई लहर वाली ये तीनों फिल्में साहित्यिक कृतियों पर आधारित थीं। 'भुवन शोम' का आधार बांग्ला लेखक बलाई चंद मुखोपाध्याय की कहानी थी तो 'उसकी रोटी' मोहन राकेश के उपन्यास पर बनी थी।
| Kahan Tak Yeh Man Ko Andhere Chalenge, Udaasi Bhare Din Kabhi Toh Dhalenge! 🌿 Such an underrated song of Kishore Kumar! His voice modulation is on point. In this song you will find a different side of his voice which is softer and more soothing. All the four tracks of this movie are lovely. Anyway, just some days back I watched this movie which I really enjoyed watching. It is directed by #BasuChatterjee and the film belongs to 'Middle Cinema' category & no doubt everything about the film is so realistic and relatable with the ordinary common man : no heavy melodrama or typical staunch villain or any larger-than-life action hero! These kind of 70s small budget, simple yet touching movies portraying normal, middle class family lives were among the all-time great family movies. They never fail to refresh your mind and make you feel light; something that you can watch with your family without thinking twice. The complete milieu of this movie is authentic. Sets are simple and sober. The scenes in the Bombay local trains as well as near the sea shore add to the natural flare of the movie. I noticed #TinaMunim 's dressing sense is so underrated! I really liked all her outfits in this film which are stylish and won't look very outdated even if you wear them today. • Film 🎬 : #BaatonBaatonMein | 1979 Singer 🎤 : #KishoreKumar Music 🎶 : Rajesh Roshan Lyrics 📃 : Yogesh - No copyright © infringement intended. #AmolPalekar #OldBollywood #OldIsGold #BestOfIndianCinema #BestOfBollywood #BlackAndWhite #HindiGaane #OldSchoolMusic #OldSchool #OldSongs #IndianCinema #OldMovies #VintageSongs #RetroBollywood #OldHindiSongs #HindiSongs #IndianSingers #Vintage #Nostalgia #Memories #OldSoul
'सारा आकाश'( Sara Akash ) राजेन्द्र यादव के उपन्यास पर आधारित थी। इसमें आगरा के एक संयुक्त परिवार की कहानी है। नायक (राकेश पांडे) परिवार का सबसे छोटा सदस्य है। वह परिवार की पसंद की लड़की (मधु चक्रवर्ती) से शादी तो कर लेता है, लेकिन बाद में दोनों पति-पत्नी को लगता है कि वे एक-दूसरे के लिए नहीं बने हैं। इस ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट फिल्म में निर्देशक मणि कौल ने भी एक्टिंग (शायद पहली और आखिरी बार) की थी। मणि कौल के बारे में कहा जाता है कि उनका सिनेमा आपके पास नहीं आता, आपको उसके पास जाना होता है। इसके विपरीत बासु चटर्जी का सिनेमा 'मेरे पास आओ मेरे दोस्तों, एक किस्सा सुनाऊं' की मुद्रा वाला है। 'सारा आकाश' की नाकामी के बाद वे समझ गए थे कि दर्शकों को पास बुलाना है तो उनकी रुचियों के हिसाब से फिल्में बनानी होंगी। अच्छी कहानियों से उनकी रुचियों को धीरे-धीरे परिष्कृत भी किया जा सकता है।
🎶 रिमझिम गिरे सावन 🎶 * * * Posting this evergreen song in the memory of veteran lyricist YOGESH who passed away yesterday aged 77. May his soul rest in peace.🌹 ~ This song, viz “Rimjhim gire saawan” has become the stuff of legends already. It is one of the first songs that comes to mind when one thinks of rain songs. In the movie, this song appears twice. Once in the voice of Lataji and the second time in the voice of Kishore da. Based on one’s subjective judgement, one may like one version better than the other or may decide to like them both equally. When it comes to audio, Kishore Da's Version is more popular. Lataji's version of the song has Amitabh and Mausami Chatterji enjoying Bombay rain like commoners. The shooting has taken place on real locations, viz bus stands,on public roads, on the sea beach and other landmarks of Bombay. And it is informative to observe that heavy rain in Bombay those days only led to drenching of clothes, and the city did not come under water unlike what happens now a days after one heavy shower. Many people like this song because of the music , lyrics and the vocals. I like them too, but in addition,I also like this song for its picturisation. This song tells us about the Bombay ( as Mumbai was then called) of yesteryears when things were much different and more innocent than they are today. It is an absolutely lovely song. * * * MOVIE📽️: MANZIL | 1979 MUSIC🎹: R D BURMAN LYRICS🖋️: YOGESH GAUR SINGER🎤: KISHORE KUMAR DIRECTOR🎬: BASU CHATTERJEE CAST👫: AMITABH BACHCHAN, MOUSHUMI CHATTERJEE * * * #RDBURMAN#YOGESH#KISHOREKUMAR#AMITABHBACHCHAN#MOUSHUMICHATTERJEE#BASUCHATTERJEE#MANZIL#1979#THEGOLDENERAA#OLDBOLLYWOOD#OLDHINDISONGS#EVERGREENSONGS#RETROBOLLYWOOD#CLASSICBOLLYWOOD#VINTAGEBOLLYWOOD#OLDISGOLD * * * FOLLOW 👉 @the_golden_eraa
बासु चटर्जी ने मन्नू भंडारी की कहानी 'ये सच है' पर 'रजनीगंधा' ( Rajnigandha ) बनाई तो 'चितचोर' ( Chitchor ) बांग्ला लेखक सुबोध घोष की कहानी 'चितचकोर' पर आधारित थी। सालों बाद सूरज बडज़ात्या ने 'चितचोर' की कहानी 'मैं प्रेम की दीवानी हूं' (ऋतिक रोशन, करीना कपूर, अभिषेक बच्चन) में दोहराई, लेकिन इसमें मूल फिल्म वाली तासीर नहीं आ पाई। साहित्यकारों के बीच बासु दा के रुतबे को इसी से जाना जा सकता है कि फिल्म वालों की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले दिग्गज व्यंग्यकार शरद जोशी उनकी 'छोटी-सी बात' के संवाद लिखने का प्रस्ताव खारिज नहीं कर सके।