Basu Chatterjee Movies : अच्छे लेखन का सम्मान करते थे बासु दा, साहित्य और सिनेमा के सेतु

| Kahan Tak Yeh Man Ko Andhere Chalenge, Udaasi Bhare Din Kabhi Toh Dhalenge! 🌿 Such an underrated song of Kishore Kumar! His voice modulation is on point. In this song you will find a different side of his voice which is softer and more soothing. All the four tracks of this movie are lovely. Anyway, just some days back I watched this movie which I really enjoyed watching. It is directed by #BasuChatterjee and the film belongs to 'Middle Cinema' category & no doubt everything about the film is so realistic and relatable with the ordinary common man : no heavy melodrama or typical staunch villain or any larger-than-life action hero! These kind of 70s small budget, simple yet touching movies portraying normal, middle class family lives were among the all-time great family movies. They never fail to refresh your mind and make you feel light; something that you can watch with your family without thinking twice. The complete milieu of this movie is authentic. Sets are simple and sober. The scenes in the Bombay local trains as well as near the sea shore add to the natural flare of the movie. I noticed #TinaMunim 's dressing sense is so underrated! I really liked all her outfits in this film which are stylish and won't look very outdated even if you wear them today. • Film 🎬 : #BaatonBaatonMein | 1979 Singer 🎤 : #KishoreKumar Music 🎶 : Rajesh Roshan Lyrics 📃 : Yogesh - No copyright © infringement intended.