'मैंने प्यार किया' की भाग्यश्री का 30 साल बाद छलका दर्द, पति से अलग रहने पर हो गई थी बुरी हालत

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 28 Feb 2020, 02:35:30 PM (IST)
'मैंने प्यार किया' की भाग्यश्री का 30 साल बाद छलका दर्द, पति से अलग रहने पर हो गई थी बुरी हालत
  • सलमान खान (Salman Khan) ही हिरोइन भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree Video) का वीडियो आया सामने
  • पति के साथ रिश्ते को लेकर 30 साल बाद खुलकर बोलीं भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree)
  • पति से डेढ़ साल अलग रहने वाली बात साझा की

नई दिल्ली | सलमान खान (Salman Khan) की पहली फिल्म में मैंने प्यार किया में उनके साथ काम करने वाली अभिनेत्री भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) लंबे समय से फिल्मों से दूर हैं। हालांकि आज भी लोग उनकी पहली फिल्म की वो मुस्कान और एक्टिंग को भूल नहीं पाए हैं। फिल्म मैंने प्यार किया ने सलमान और भाग्यश्री को रातों-रात स्टार बना दिया था। अब हाल ही में भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree Video) एक वीडियो की वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं। इस वीडियो में उन्होंने अपने पति के साथ हुए खराब रिश्तों को लेकर खुलकर बताया है। 30 साल बाद पहली बार भाग्यश्री ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ पर बेबाकी से बात की और कई राज़ खोले हैं।

भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) की शादी को 30 साल हो चुके हैं, उन्होंने अपने स्कूल के दोस्त हिमालय दासानी (Himalaya Dasani) से मंदिर में शादी की थी। हाल ही में भाग्यश्री ने बताया कि वो एक वक्त था जब वो अपने पति से डेढ़ साल तक अलग रही थीं। उन्होंने कहा- उस दौरान मुझे लगा कि अगर लाइफ में वो मुझे ना मिलते और मैं किसी और से शादी कर लेती तो क्या होता। उस वक्त के बारे में सोचकर मैं डर जाती हूं। वो मेरा पहला प्यार थे। हालांकि अब भाग्यश्री और उनके पति हिमालय के बीच सबकुछ ठीक है।

बता दें कि भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) ने अपने परिवार के खिलाफ जाकर सलमान खान, सूरज बड़जात्या और कुछ खास दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में शादी की थी। जिसका असर उनके करियर पर भी पड़ा क्योंकि शादी के बाद भाग्यश्री ने शर्त रखी थी कि वो फिल्में सिर्फ अपने पति के साथ ही करेंगी। ऐसे में उनके पास फिल्मों के ऑफर लगभग बंद ही हो गए। भाग्यश्री का बेटा अभिमन्यू बॉलीवुड में एंट्री कर चुका है, उनकी पहली फिल्म मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता है आई थी जिसके लिए उन्हें बेस्ट डेब्यू मेल अवॉर्ड से नवाज़ा भी जा चुका है। वो अब जल्द ही शिल्पा शेट्टी के साथ नज़र आने वाले हैं।

