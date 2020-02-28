'मैंने प्यार किया' की भाग्यश्री का 30 साल बाद छलका दर्द, पति से अलग रहने पर हो गई थी बुरी हालत

View this post on Instagram

She remembered who she was meant to be....and life changed! Sometimes in the chaos around us, we forget who we really are, what is it that fulfills us, living selflessly as we are taught, we lose ourselves to destiny. Never forget that the lines scribbled on your hand need not be the road map to your future. The unwritten language of destiny on your forehead can be changed with your thoughts, thoughts that create actions, actions that lead you to your journey. Enjoy your journey of life.❤ #bethewomanyouwanttobe #change #believeinyourself #believeachieveinspire #makeithappen #traveldiaries