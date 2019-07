इस एक्ट्रेस ने अचानक से 30 किलो वजन घटाकर किया था हैरान, पहली फिल्म में किया मोटी लड़की का रोल

View this post on Instagram

3 years of #DumLagaKeHaisha a film that changed my life .Prem and Sandhya are going to live on forever @ayushmannk #sharatkatariya ❤️What a special film made with special people 🙏🏻 #maneeshsharma @yrf @darshanjalan @mannnnav @shanoosharmarahihai #ManuAnand #Ankur #SanjayMishra #Seemapahwa #sheebachadda #alkaameen #Mahesh #shardul#sanjeevVats #chandrachur #3YearstoDLKH