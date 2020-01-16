डब्बा चैलेंज : भूमि पेड़नेकर ने बताया- क्या खाकर रहती हैं फिट

Shaitan Prajapat
| Updated: 16 Jan 2020, 07:19:08 PM (IST)
bhumi pednekar

भूमि ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर खाने के डब्बे की एक झलक शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हेल्दी खाना अपने आप में एक लाइफस्टाइल होता है। आप क्या खाते हैं इसका ....

अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने पिछले दिनें डब्बा चैलेंज शुरू किया था। लोगों को हेल्दी डाइट लेने के लिए प्रेरणा दे रहीं ट्विंकल ने अपने पति अक्षय कुमार, मलाइका अरोड़ा और सोनाली बेंद्रे को अपने इस चैलेंज में नॉमिनेट किया था। यह डब्बा चैलेंज बॉलीवुड के कई स्टार्स तक पहुंच चुका है। अब एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर ने ये चैलेंज किया है और अपने डब्बे की फोटो शेयर की है।

bhumi pednekar

भूमि ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर खाने के डब्बे की एक झलक शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हेल्दी खाना अपने आप में एक लाइफस्टाइल होता है। आप क्या खाते हैं इसका चुनाव आप खुद करते हैं। आपने मेरी अनफिट से फिट तक की जर्नी को देखा है और अक्षय कुमार ने इसमें मुझे बहुत प्रोत्साहित किया है। मुझे नॉमिनेट करने के लिए शुक्रिया।'

एक्ट्रेस ने आगे लिखा, 'मेरे डब्बे में एवाकाडो और चिकन सलाद, बादाम के आटे की रोटी, थोड़ी चिकन करी, फ्राई किए हुए मशरुम और इसबगोल मिली पनीर की टिक्की है। भरपेट, कम कैलरी वाला और खुश करने वाला खाना। सही जाओ खुश जियो।'

इस पोस्ट में भूमि ने एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना, तापसी पन्नू और कार्तिक आर्यन को चैलेंज किया है। इसी तरह ये चैलेंज अलग-अलग एक्टर्स के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस भी अपने पसंदीदा स्टार की प्रतिक्रिया पर लाइक और कमेंट कर रहे हैं।

bhumi pednekar

