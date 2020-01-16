डब्बा चैलेंज : भूमि पेड़नेकर ने बताया- क्या खाकर रहती हैं फिट

View this post on Instagram

Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it’s a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit journey I’ve had and @akshaykumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. So in my dabba I have avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki :) Wholesome, low cal and satisfying. Eat well and right, then there’s no fight 💁‍♀ I nominate @ayushmannk @taapsee and @kartikaaryan for the challenge. For more updates on all our dabbas go to @tweakindia #WhatsInYourDabba