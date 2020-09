बिग बॉस की पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट अर्शी खान ने Kangana Ranaut पर साधा निशाना, कहा- सब तुम्हारा पॉलिटिकल एंजेड़ा समझ चुके हैं

View this post on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywood mafia of killing Sushant by calling him a flop actor but you do the exact thing to good actresses when you can't handle their views. You want all of India to agree with you and think like you while you can't digest another artists' opinion. You say you taught India feminism. The fact is you don't give a fu*k about feminism! Shame on you! #kanganaranaut #feminism #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsingh #bollywood #haters #biggboss