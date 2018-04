It should be illegal to be this young at 76!! Jeetendra powers on and shows age is truly just a number as he celebrates his birthday with friends and fam 🎂🎂 As an aside from these party visuals, our cameras have often spotted the actor coming out to watch movies at a theatre in Juhu all by himself.... speaks a lot about his enthusiasm for life and at the end of the day, that’s what keeps people young at heart ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #jeetendra #tussharkapoor #ektakapoor #tusharkapoor #shobhakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #76thbirthday #76yearsyoung #76yearsold #76notout #ageisjustanumber #ageisonlyanumber #ageisastateofmind #baarbaaryehdinaaye #partytym #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #delhidaily #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT