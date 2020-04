एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया अपनी खूबसूरती का सीक्रेट,धूप से जली त्वचा को साफ करने के लिए बनाया लेप

View this post on Instagram

Home pack 💥 For boys and girls 😊 Benefits : Anti-inflammatory Uneven skin tone Adds glow and luster to your skin Tan removal . . . ***************** . . Ingredients Honey 🍯(1 spoon) Turmeric (1 spoon) Lemon 🍋 (fewdrops) Milk 🥛 (1 teaspoon) Yogurt (1teaspoon) PS: Make it like a paste n plz measure ingredients according to your use. Keep it for 15 to 20 mins n rinse with cold water 💦 U can use amba haldi doesn't leave stain n if incase it does plz use micellar water n clean it or moisturise it n wipe ur skin works ♥️ I dec can use soap 🧼