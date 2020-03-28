Coronavirus: अभिनय छोड़ ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा के लिए बनी नर्स

नई दिल्ली: चीन के वुहान शहर से फैले कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) से इस वक्त पूरी दुनिया लड़ रही है। इस वायरस ने विकसित देशों को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाया है, जिसमें इटली, अमेरिका, ईरान और स्पेन जैसे देश शामिल हैं। भारत में भी इसने अपना कहर बरपाना शुरु कर दिया है। करीब 873 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हैं और 19 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। ऐसे में इस मुश्किल दौर में मदद के लिए कई हाथ आगे रहे हैं। अब बॉलीवुड की एक एक्ट्रेस ने ऐसा कदम उठाया है कि हर कोई उनकी सराहना कर रहा है।
दरअसल, संजय मिश्रा (Sanjay Mishra) की फिल्म 'कांचली (Kaanchli)' में मुख्य भूमिका निभा चुकीं शिखा मल्होत्रा (Shikha Malhotra) ने नर्स बनकर कोरोना के मरीजों की मदद करने का फैसला किया है। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि अभिनेत्री नर्स कैसे बन गईं तो शिखा मल्होत्रा ने दिल्ली के सफदरगंज अस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली हुई हैं। जिसके चलते उन्होंने संकट की घड़ी में लोगों की सेवा करने का फैसला लिया।
For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital👩🏻⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again🙏🏻and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can 😇need your blessings🙌🏻please be at home be safe💐and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today🤗Jai Hind🇮🇳 @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
इस बात की जानकारी खुद शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से दी है। शिखा ने एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की, जिसमें वह नर्स के रूप में नजर आ रही हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने कैप्शन में बताया कि पांच साल तक उन्होंने दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में नर्स का कोर्स किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वो इस समय के मुबंई (Mumbai) के एक हॉस्पिटल में एक नर्स के तौर पर काम कर रही हैं। साथ ही शिखा ने सबसे घर पर रहने की अपील की और सरकार को सपोर्ट करने को कहा।