कोरोना पॉजिटिव कनिका कपूर को लोगों ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी, कानूनी कार्यवाही की मांग उठी

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 20 Mar 2020, 04:57:29 PM (IST)
मुंबई। बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं। वह रविवार को लंदन से भारत लौटी थीं। अब उन्हें आइसोेलेशन में रख्रा गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने अपनी विदेश यात्रा की जानकारी अधिकारियों से छिपाई। लंदन से लखनऊ लौटने के बाद सिंगर एक पांच सितारा होटल में पार्टी करने भी गईं, जहां करीब 100 से अधिक लोग मौजूद थे। इस जानकारी के सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

यूजर्स का कहना है कि सिंगर ने जानकारी क्यों छुपाई? सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की मांग है कि कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। सिंगर ने अपने साथ कई लोगों को मुश्किल में डाल दिया है।

आपको बता दें कि अब कनिका और उनके परिवार को कोरांटाइन में रखा गया है। यह भी जानकारी सामने आ रही है कि सिंगर की बिल्डिंग के लोगों ने भी अपना ठिकाना बदलना शुरू कर दिया है।

गौरतलब है कि कनिका 'बेबी डोल', 'सुपर गर्ल फ्रॉम चाइना', 'कमली' और 'चिट्टियां कलाईयां', हैलो जी' जैसे पॉपुलर गाने गा चुकी हैं।

