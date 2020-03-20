कोरोना पॉजिटिव कनिका कपूर को लोगों ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी, कानूनी कार्यवाही की मांग उठी

#patrikaCoronaLATEST
#patrikaCoronaTRUTHs
कनिका का विदेश यात्रा की जानकारी छिपाना भी लोगों को नापसंद आ रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इतने पढ़े—लिखे होने के बावजूद भी सिंगर ने ऐसा किया, ये आपराधिक कृत्य की श्रेणी में आता है।
मुंबई। बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं। वह रविवार को लंदन से भारत लौटी थीं। अब उन्हें आइसोेलेशन में रख्रा गया है।
बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने अपनी विदेश यात्रा की जानकारी अधिकारियों से छिपाई। लंदन से लखनऊ लौटने के बाद सिंगर एक पांच सितारा होटल में पार्टी करने भी गईं, जहां करीब 100 से अधिक लोग मौजूद थे। इस जानकारी के सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
यूजर्स का कहना है कि सिंगर ने जानकारी क्यों छुपाई? सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की मांग है कि कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। सिंगर ने अपने साथ कई लोगों को मुश्किल में डाल दिया है।
#KanikaKapoor Lying about travel history, Not observing house quarantine and throwing lavish party with 100 guests.. And getting positive for #CoronaVirus— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 20, 2020
Irresponsible behavior..
Reading so many similar stories today.. Only God can save #India
Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020
for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl.
Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger.
Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020
This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period.
आपको बता दें कि अब कनिका और उनके परिवार को कोरांटाइन में रखा गया है। यह भी जानकारी सामने आ रही है कि सिंगर की बिल्डिंग के लोगों ने भी अपना ठिकाना बदलना शुरू कर दिया है।
I wished it had been police van rather than ambulance.— gautam gada (@gautam_gada) March 20, 2020
Now she will post abt awareness when she herself was so irresponsible #KanikaKapoor #LockHerUp #bollywoodactress @TheKanikakapoor pic.twitter.com/zED6encpyp
गौरतलब है कि कनिका 'बेबी डोल', 'सुपर गर्ल फ्रॉम चाइना', 'कमली' और 'चिट्टियां कलाईयां', हैलो जी' जैसे पॉपुलर गाने गा चुकी हैं।