यूक्रेन में हो रहे धमाकों पर कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का आया रिएक्शन, रूस और पुतिन को दी नसीहत

इन दिनों रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच जबरदस्त संघर्ष चल रहा है। रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने गुरुवार को यूक्रेन में एक सैन्य अभियान का आदेश दे दिया है।
Published: February 27, 2022 04:22:24 pm
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022
जावेद अख्तर
आदिल हुसैन
If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2022
स्वरा भास्कर
#StopWar #StopTheWar #StopWars #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/RjBjXz1I6m— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 24, 2022
तिलोत्तमा शोम
Respect for anti-war Russian citizens, artists & sports people who risk incarceration & violence by the State to stand up for what is right, against their own govt during a war. In India we are afraid to condemn majoritarian lumpens breaking the law because ‘controversy’ hoga! 😬— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 25, 2022
यूलिया वंतूर
I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the।midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war.Mother's don't give life for war.— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 24, 2022
शिल्पा राव
Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’.— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2022
(If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again ☺️badhai) pic.twitter.com/WETvjQQdhZ
गौहर खान
The war will end.The leaders will— Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) February 24, 2022
shake hands.The old woman will
keep waiting for her martyred son.
That girl will wait for her beloved
husband.And those children will wait
for their heroic father.I don't know
who sold our homeland.But I saw
who paid the price.
~Mahmoud Darwish
Common sense ! Stand against bigotry , war , injustice, hatred ! Stop it all . https://t.co/tNsUZa54D1— Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 24, 2022
Put-OUT Putin …. 🙏🏻 let better sense prevail, let Peace be the only international language, let lessons be learnt! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 26, 2022
