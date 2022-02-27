scriptBollywood Stars react to Russia's military operation in Ukraine | यूक्रेन में हो रहे धमाकों पर कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का आया रिएक्शन, रूस और पुतिन को दी नसीहत | Patrika News

यूक्रेन में हो रहे धमाकों पर कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का आया रिएक्शन, रूस और पुतिन को दी नसीहत

इन दिनों रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच जबरदस्त संघर्ष चल रहा है। रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने गुरुवार को यूक्रेन में एक सैन्य अभियान का आदेश दे दिया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: February 27, 2022 04:22:24 pm

रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच छिड़ी जंग लगातार खतरनाक मोड़ लेती जा रही है। यूक्रेन के लोग जिस दर्द से गुजर रहे हैं उसका अंदाजा लगा पाना भी मुश्किल है। वहीं, इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रूस- यूक्रेन विवाद को लेकर कई लोग अपनी राय जाहिर करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. इस मामले पर बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज स्टार्स ने भी पोस्ट के जरिए विचार रखे हैं।


यूक्रेन में लोग जान बचाने के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन और सबवे में शरण लेने को मजबूर हैं। हर तरफ बदहवासी का मंजर है। अस्पताल में मरीज और नवजात बच्चों की दिल दहला देने वाले तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है। इन हालातों को देख एक बार फिर इंसानियत शर्मसार हुई है। बॉलिवुड और टीवी सेलेब्स भी रूस-यूक्रेन के संकट पर चिंता जताते नजर आ रहे हैं। कई हस्तियों ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

सोनू सूद

यूक्रेन और रूस के मामले पर सोनू सूद ने चिंता जताते हुए भारत सरकार से आग्रह किया। उन्होंने यूक्रेन में फंसे 18000 भारतीयों को सुरक्षित वतन लाने के लिए गुहार लगाते हुए ट्वीट किया।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा

ग्लोबल स्टार प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने रूस-यूक्रेन का युद्ध किस कदर आम लोगों पर भारी पड़ रहा है इसे बयां करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया। उन्होंने यूक्रेनवासियों के दर्द को बयां किया और मदद की अपील की।
जावेद अख्तर

बॉलिवुड के मशहूर गीतकार जावेद अख्तर ने रूस और यूक्रेन संकट पर ताकतवार देशों की चुप्पी पर सवाल उठाते हुए ट्वीट किया है।
आदिल हुसैन

एक्टर आदिल हुसैन ने युद्ध पर चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि, "किसी भी हाल में वॉर स्वीकार नहीं। हर जगह बंद कीजिए ये युद्ध।"
स्वरा भास्कर

एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर लगातार इस मामले पर रिएक्ट कर रही हैं। उन्होंने यूक्रेन में मारे जाने वाले मासूमों पर चिंता जताई और रूस में जिन कलाकारों ने विभत्स हिंसा के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई उनकी प्रशंसा करते हुए ट्वीट किया।
तिलोत्तमा शोम

'सर' और 'किस्सा' जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस के लिए मशहूर तिलोत्तमा शोम ने रूस-यूक्रेन वॉर पर एक ट्वीट में लिखा कि 'कोविड के बीच कैंसर से जूझ रही अपनी मां के लिए मैं लगातार चिंतित हूं लेकिन जब मैं युद्ध के बीच में परिवारों और कैंसर रोगियों के बारे में सोचती हूं, तो मेरा दिमाग कुछ सोच नहीं पाता है। युद्ध से बदसूरत कुछ भी नहीं है। मांओं युद्ध के लिए जिंदगी मत दो'।
यूलिया वंतूर

सलमान खान की दोस्त और रोमानियन मॉडल-सिंगर यूलिया वंतूर ने इस बर्बरता को लेकर अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की को सपोर्ट किया।
ulia_vantur_insta_story.jpg
ऋचा चड्ढा

हमेशा मौजूदा मुद्दों पर अपनी राय रखने वाली ऋचा चड्ढा ने यूक्रेन संकट पर व्यंग्यात्मक टिप्पणी करते हुए ट्वीट किया।

शिल्पा राव

सिंगर शिल्पा राव ने इस युद्ध पर लेटेस्ट ट्वीट में महमौद डार्विश की एक कविता शेयर की है जो कुछ इस तरह है- 'युद्ध का अंत होगा. नेता हाथ मिलाएंगे. बूढ़ी महिला अपने शहीद बेटे का इंतजार करती रहेगी. वो लड़की अपने प्रिय पति का इंतजार करेगी और वो बच्चे अपने बहादुर पिता का इंतजार करेंगे. मुझे नहीं पता किसने हमारी मातृभूमि को बेचा लेकिन मैंने देखा है कि इसकी कीमत किसने चुकाई है'।
गौहर खान

ऐक्ट्रेस गौहर खान ने यूक्रेन पर अटैक करने को लेकर घेरा, उन्होंने लगातार कई पोस्ट शेयर किए और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन पर निशाना साधा।
Archana Keshri

