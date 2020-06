Boney Kapoor की इन हरकतों से नाराज हो गई थीं Sridevi, नहीं की थी कई महीने तक बात

View this post on Instagram

Pray for Sridevi's family for their good health, The most loveable lady SrideviJi Banglow Green Acres Staff member tested positive for Covid-19 but by the bless of God Janhvi, Khushi, BoneyJi and Other staff members are fine and none of them are showing any symptoms. So pray for best And plz not spread hate and rumours🙏🙏 . . . . #sridevi #sridevikapoor #priyankachopra #deepikapadukone #katrinakaif #shraddhakapoor #aliabhatt #janhvikapoor #saraalikhan #srk #salmankhan #amitabhbachchan #anilkapoor #madhuridixit #rekha #dishapatani #vickykaushal #ananyapandey #anushkasharma #kartikaaryan #varundhawan #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #khushikapoor #aishwaryarai #kareenakapoor #kajol #rajnikanth #boneykapoor #aamirkhan @janhvikapoor @khushi05k