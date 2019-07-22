'चंद्रयान 2' की सफलता पर गदगद हुआ बॉलीवुड, गाना गाकर शाहरुख ने किया ISRO को 'सलाम'

ISRO-2 ने Chandryaan-2 का सफल प्रक्षेपण कर लिया है। देश भर में इस ऐतिहासिक पल को लेकर उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। बॉलीवुड में भी सितारे देश की इस कामयाबी से गौरवान्वित दिख रहे हैं। चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद से ही सेलेब्स ISRO को लगातार बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। इन सबके बीच शाहरुख खान का ट्टीट वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल किंग खान ने अनोखे अंदाज में इसरो को बधाई दी है।

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

शाहरुख ने ट्टीट करते हुए लिखा, 'चांद तारे तोड़ लाऊं। सारी दुनिया पर मैं छाऊं।' इसरो को उसकी कड़ी मेहनत, काम, अखंडता और विश्वास के लिए बधाई।' इसके अलावा दूसरे एक्टर्स ने भी चंद्रयान को लेकर ट्टीट किया है।

Over a billion dreams rocketing to the moon! And it is so empowering and inspiring to see 2 women helm the project. Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha are nothing short of superwomen! A salute to their entire team. @isro #Chandrayaan2 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 22, 2019

अनुष्का शर्मा

करोड़ों सपने चांद की तरफ बढ़ चले हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट में दो महिलाओं का अहम हिस्सा होना काफी प्रेरणादायक है। Ritu Karidhal और Muthayya किसी सुपरवुमन से कम नहीं हैं। पूरी टीम को सलाम।





Congratulations ISRO for the successful lift off- Chandrayaan 2 . Go for the Moon! pic.twitter.com/54BNVPOegB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 22, 2019

ऋषि कपूर

एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने लिखा, चंद्रयान 2 के सफल प्रेक्षपण के लिए ईसरो को ढेरों बधाईं। इसके साथ ही परिणीति चोपड़, अदिती रॉय हैदरी, करण जौहर, भूमि पेडनेकर और अर्जुन कपूर जैसे कलाकारों ने भी चंद्रयान २ को लेकर ट्टीट किया।





Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro who worked tirelessly to aim for the stars! The #Chandrayaan2 mission is now successfully launched! Watching the lift-off was surreal and brought back memories of shooting #Antariksham9000kmph — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 22, 2019

A proud moment for our country #Chandrayaan2 is successfully launched!! All thanks to the extraordinary minds behind it @isro ... Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 22, 2019

A moment, that will be etched in our nation's history, a truly massive step for Indian space mission!! 👏

Congratulations @isro, your missions and innovations are a model for generations to come. 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan2 https://t.co/beFJQc5PKZ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 22, 2019

Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal.



Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower



Congratulations team @isro!🇮🇳 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019