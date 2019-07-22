'चंद्रयान 2' की सफलता पर गदगद हुआ बॉलीवुड, गाना गाकर शाहरुख ने किया ISRO को 'सलाम'
Amit Kumar Singh
Publish: Jul, 22 2019 07:55:30 (IST)
'चंद्रयान 2' की सफलता पर गदगद हुआ बॉलीवुड, गाना गाकर शाहरुख ने किया ISRO को 'सलाम'
chandrayaan 2 and shahrukh khan

द्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद से ही सेलेब्स ISRO को लगातार बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। इन सबके बीच शाहरुख खान का ट्टीट वायरल हो रहा है।

ISRO-2 ने Chandryaan-2 का सफल प्रक्षेपण कर लिया है। देश भर में इस ऐतिहासिक पल को लेकर उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। बॉलीवुड में भी सितारे देश की इस कामयाबी से गौरवान्वित दिख रहे हैं। चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद से ही सेलेब्स ISRO को लगातार बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। इन सबके बीच शाहरुख खान का ट्टीट वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल किंग खान ने अनोखे अंदाज में इसरो को बधाई दी है।

 

शाहरुख ने ट्टीट करते हुए लिखा, 'चांद तारे तोड़ लाऊं। सारी दुनिया पर मैं छाऊं।' इसरो को उसकी कड़ी मेहनत, काम, अखंडता और विश्वास के लिए बधाई।' इसके अलावा दूसरे एक्टर्स ने भी चंद्रयान को लेकर ट्टीट किया है।

 

 

अनुष्का शर्मा
करोड़ों सपने चांद की तरफ बढ़ चले हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट में दो महिलाओं का अहम हिस्सा होना काफी प्रेरणादायक है। Ritu Karidhal और Muthayya किसी सुपरवुमन से कम नहीं हैं। पूरी टीम को सलाम।

 

ऋषि कपूर
एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने लिखा, चंद्रयान 2 के सफल प्रेक्षपण के लिए ईसरो को ढेरों बधाईं। इसके साथ ही परिणीति चोपड़, अदिती रॉय हैदरी, करण जौहर, भूमि पेडनेकर और अर्जुन कपूर जैसे कलाकारों ने भी चंद्रयान २ को लेकर ट्टीट किया।

 

