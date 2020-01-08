दीपिका की 'छपाक' बॉयकॉट के बाद एक और विवाद: लक्ष्मी पर एसिड अटैक करने वाले नदीम का नाम मूवी में राजेश या बशीर

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 08 Jan 2020, 06:27:55 PM (IST)
कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि मूवी में एसिड फेंकने वाले शख्स का नाम बशीर है। राजेश उस शख्स का नाम है जो मूवी में दीपिका यानी की मालती के फ्रेंड का किरदार निभा रहा है।

मुंबई। दीपिका पादुकोण का जेएनयू हिंसा विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के बाद विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पहले दीपिका की मूवी 'छपाक' का बॉयकॉट करने का हैशटैग ट्रेंड किया। फिर एक नया मामला तूल पकड़ रहा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि 'छपाक' मूवी में एसिड अटैक करने वाले का नाम नदीम खान की जगह राजेश कर दिया गया है। इससे लोग निर्माताओं पर गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं। इसके चलते एक हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहा है जिसमें बॉलीवुड की तरह नाम रखने के मीम्स बन रहे हैं।

'छपाक' के बॉयकॉट को लेकर लोग खूब पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही दीपिका के समर्थक 'छपाक देखो तपाक से' हैशटैग पर अपनी बात रख रहे हैं। इसी बीच 'छपाक' मूवी के कैरेक्टर्स के नाम को लेकर विवाद छिड़ गया। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि जिस एसिड अटैक सर्ववाइवर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल पर फिल्म बनी है, उस पर नदीम खान नाम के शख्स ने एसिड फेंका था। लेकिन मूवी में उसका नाम राजेश रखा गया है। लोग निर्माताओं पर गलत जानकारी देने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

वहीं, कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि मूवी में एसिड फेंकने वाले शख्स का नाम बशीर है। राजेश उस शख्स का नाम है जो मूवी में दीपिका यानी की मालती के फ्रेंड का किरदार निभा रहा है।

नदीम और राजेश के विवाद पर 'नेम इट लाइक बॉलीवुड' हैशटैग ट्रेंड होने लगा। इसमें लोग चर्चित नामों की फोटोज पर अन्य धर्म का नाम लिखकर मिम्स बना रहे हैं।

Chhapaak Chhapaak movie Deepika Padukone jnu protest