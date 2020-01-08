दीपिका की 'छपाक' बॉयकॉट के बाद एक और विवाद: लक्ष्मी पर एसिड अटैक करने वाले नदीम का नाम मूवी में राजेश या बशीर

मुंबई। दीपिका पादुकोण का जेएनयू हिंसा विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के बाद विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पहले दीपिका की मूवी 'छपाक' का बॉयकॉट करने का हैशटैग ट्रेंड किया। फिर एक नया मामला तूल पकड़ रहा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि 'छपाक' मूवी में एसिड अटैक करने वाले का नाम नदीम खान की जगह राजेश कर दिया गया है। इससे लोग निर्माताओं पर गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं। इसके चलते एक हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहा है जिसमें बॉलीवुड की तरह नाम रखने के मीम्स बन रहे हैं।

'छपाक' के बॉयकॉट को लेकर लोग खूब पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही दीपिका के समर्थक 'छपाक देखो तपाक से' हैशटैग पर अपनी बात रख रहे हैं। इसी बीच 'छपाक' मूवी के कैरेक्टर्स के नाम को लेकर विवाद छिड़ गया। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि जिस एसिड अटैक सर्ववाइवर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल पर फिल्म बनी है, उस पर नदीम खान नाम के शख्स ने एसिड फेंका था। लेकिन मूवी में उसका नाम राजेश रखा गया है। लोग निर्माताओं पर गलत जानकारी देने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

I knew it! So seems they changed the name as Rajesh instead of Nadeem Khan in the movie. https://t.co/wJ74WR3sXO pic.twitter.com/bMRXNGdhki — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 8, 2020

Modi bhakts are again spreading propaganda

against #Chhapaak movie.



The name of the person who threw acid in movie is Bashir not 'Rajesh'.



Rajesh (Left) is the role of the Malti (Deepika) friend played by Ankit Bisht.



Bashir is the person on the right who is buying acid. pic.twitter.com/aJ2so9wWnN — Kapil (@kapsology) January 8, 2020

Uri : The Surgical Strike had 72 hoors part removed

Article 15: Didn’t show that the culprits were Samajwadi Party members

Now Chappaak has the real culprit of Acid Attack renamed 2 Rajesh.

Dear Bollywood'ss- Do you have guts 2 show complete reality? #NadeemKhan — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) January 8, 2020

This is really wrong by makers of #Chhapaak... if Acid attacker name was Naeem Khan then the same name should have been used in film as well... Ye Rajesh kya hai??this is totally unacceptable, if the film is based on true incidents then have courage to keep same name as well... — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 8, 2020

वहीं, कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि मूवी में एसिड फेंकने वाले शख्स का नाम बशीर है। राजेश उस शख्स का नाम है जो मूवी में दीपिका यानी की मालती के फ्रेंड का किरदार निभा रहा है।

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked in 2005 with acid by three peaceful in New Delhi as she had refused to marry Nadeem Khan.



But @deepikapadukone mentions the attackers name Rajesh in her movie.#shameonbollywood — प्रशान्त पटेल उमराव (@ippatel) January 8, 2020

नदीम और राजेश के विवाद पर 'नेम इट लाइक बॉलीवुड' हैशटैग ट्रेंड होने लगा। इसमें लोग चर्चित नामों की फोटोज पर अन्य धर्म का नाम लिखकर मिम्स बना रहे हैं।