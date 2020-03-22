अस्पताल से भाग सकती हैं कोरोना पॉ़जिटिव कनिका कपूर, तैनात किए गए एक्सट्रा गार्ड

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 22 Mar 2020, 12:43:04 PM (IST)
  • कनिका के नखरों के बाद डॉक्टर्स को लगा उनके भागने का डर
  • अस्पताल से भाग सकती हैं कोरोना (Coronavirus) पॉजिटिव कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor)
  • कनिका के लिए तैनात किए गए एक्सट्रा गार्ड

नई दिल्ली | सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) लगातार सभी को परेशान करने से बाज नहीं आ रही हैं। उनके कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद पहले से ही लोगों में डर बना हुआ है। कनिका की लापरवाही के चलते उन्हें लेकर लोगों में बेहद आक्रोश है, उसके बाद भी वो बचकानी हरकतों को करती नजर आ रही हैं। खबर के मुताबिक, लखनऊ के जिस अस्पताल में कनिका का इलाज चल रहा है वहां डॉक्टर्स को उनके भागने का खतरा सताने लगा है। कनिका डॉक्टर्स को बिल्कुल भी कॉपरेट करती हुई नहीं नज़र आ रही हैं इसीलिए डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि वो अस्पताल से भाग सकती हैं।

डॉक्टर्स को कनिका कपूर के भागने का डर

लखनऊ के संजय गांधी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (SGPGI) में कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) का इलाज किया जा रहा है। कनिका के रवैये को देखते हुए उनके आसपास एक्सट्रा गार्ड लगा दिए गए हैं। डॉक्टर्स को डर है कि कहीं कनिका असपताल से भाग कर और लोगों में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) ना फैला दें। अस्पताल के मुताबिक, कनिका को बेस्ट सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं लेकिन वो अपने नखरे दिखाने पर आतुर हैं। कनिका अस्पताल में अपना स्टार ऐटिट्यूड छोड़ नहीं पा रही हैं जिसके चलते डॉक्टर्स को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्हें अस्पताल के किचेन से ग्लूटेन फ्री डाइट दी जा रही है।

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

कनिका कपूर के टैंट्रम नहीं हो रहे कम

कनिका कपूर के ऐसे टैंट्रम (Kanika Kapoor Tantrums) देख अस्पताल का कहना है कि अगर वो हमें सपोर्ट नहीं करेंगी तो हम उनको ठीक करने में सफल नहीं हो पाएंगे। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि कनिका को अस्पताल में एक आइसोलेट कमरे में रखा गया है जहां उन्हें एसी, टेलीविजन और वॉशरूम जैसी सुविधाएं दी गई हैं। बता दें कि लंदन से लौटने के बाद कनिका चुपके से एयरपोर्ट पर बिना चेकिंग कराए निकल गई थी और उसके बाद वो लखनऊ और कानपुर की कुछ पार्टीज में शामिल हुईं। कुछ ही वक्त बाद वो कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) से संक्रमित पाई गईं जिसके चलते लोगों में डर का माहौल बन गया।

