कोरोना पॉजिटिव कनिका कपूर के संपर्क में आने वाला एक शख्स गायब, पुलिस ने तलाश की तेज

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 04:12:27 PM (IST)
  • कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) से साथ पार्टी में शामिल होने वाला दोस्त गायब
  • लखनऊ की पार्टी में कनिका के साथ था मौजूद
  • कनिका के दोस्त को ढूंढने की पूलिस की तलाश जारी

नई दिल्ली | सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) के कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद उनके संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों को लगातार ट्रैक किया जा रहा है। अब तक पुलिस 260 लोगों को ट्रैक कर चुकी हैं, इसी बीच कनिका का एक बिजनेसमैन दोस्त ओजस देसाई गायब बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने ओजस को ढूंढना शुरू कर दिया है। खबर के मुताबिक, कनिका लखनऊ की जिस पार्टी में शामिल हुई थी ओजस भी वहीं मौजूद था। वो होटल ताज से 16 मार्च को निकला था तबसे उसकी कोई जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

बता दें कि कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) लंदन से लौटने के बाद एयरपोर्ट पर चुपके से निकल गई थीं। उसके बाद वो लखनऊ (Lucknow) और कानपुर की कुछ पार्टीज में शामिल हुई थीं। कुछ ही समय बाद वो कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) पॉजिटिव पाई गईं और लोगों में दहशत का माहौल हो गया। कनिका की इस बचकानी हरकत पर लोगों ने अपना गुस्सा भी निकाला और उन्हें खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई। हालांकि अस्पताल के मुताबिक, कनिका के टैंट्रम्स कम नहीं हो रहे हैं, वो इलाज में सहयोग नहीं कर रही हैं।

कनिका (Kanika Kapoor) के संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों को क्वारेन्टाइन लेने को कहा गया। कई लोगों ने खुद को सेल्फ आइसोलेट कर लिया। वहीं कनिका के ताज होटल में रुकने की वजह से उसे भी बंद कर दिया गया। लखनऊ और कानपुर को सेनेटाइज किया गया। कनिका को अभी अस्पताल में क्वारेन्टाइन में जरूरी सुविधाओं के साथ रखा गया है।

