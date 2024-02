Crew Teaser Out: करीना, तब्बू और कृति की बोल्ड अदाओं से फैंस हुए घायल, हॉटनेस का तड़का है ‘क्रू’ का टीजर

TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON: ‘CREW’ TEASER ARRIVES… 29 MARCH RELEASE… #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #KritiSanon enact pivotal roles in #Crew, which arrives in *cinemas* on 29 March 2024.#CrewTeaser 🔗: https://t.co/AHXvdSGmtn#Crew also features #DiljitDosanjh and… pic.twitter.com/2fqTV5YzHC