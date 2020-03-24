सेल्फ आइसोलेशन के बीच दीपिका और रणवीर की रोमांटिक तस्वीर हुई वायरल

View this post on Instagram

@deepikapadukone is enjoying some cuddles with hubby @ranveersingh and also learning the piano while she’s indoors 😍😍 _ _ _ - - 🎈{ Follow for more ~ @DeepikaPadukone.ig } 🎈 ❤ 🎉 🌸 🍁 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ♣ ♧ ♣ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄ . { 💞 @DeepikaPadukone 💞 #QueenOfHearts ❤👑❤ } ♣ ♧ ★ ☆ ♡ ♧ ★ ♣ #salmankhan #Instalove 💜 #deepikapadukone 💕 😉 #aliabhatt 🎀 🎈 #beingsalmankhan 💋 #ViratKohli 🍫 💞 #kareenakapoorkhan #priyankachopra 🎃 #Katrinakaif 👱 #kartikaaryan #Socialdistancing #Quarantine #Selfisolation #SaraaAlikhan #Kritisanon #camilacabello #JenniferAniston #Friends #Washyourhands #HrithikRoshan #shawnmendes #anushkasharma 👻 #vickykaushal #ranveersingh 🙈 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 👜#SelenaGomez ❤❤❤ #covid_19 #StaySafe #CoronaVirus