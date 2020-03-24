सेल्फ आइसोलेशन के बीच दीपिका और रणवीर की रोमांटिक तस्वीर हुई वायरल

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते इस वक्त पूरी दुनिया में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। भारत भी अब इसकी चपेट में आ चुका है। जिसके चलते कई कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। लोग घरों में कैद हैं, जिसमें बॉलीवुड भी शामिल है। सारे एक्टर्स इस वक्त सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हैं। बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी एक्टिविटी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। अब हाल ही में दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की रोमांटिक तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है।
इस तस्वीर को रणवीर सिंह ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी से शेयर किया था। तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि रणवीर और दीपिका ने अपने घर की बालकनी से यह फोटो क्लिक की है। दोनों की ये रोमांटिक तस्वीर अब सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है। इस वक्त दीपिका और रणवीर सिंह सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हैं, जिसकी तस्वीरें दोनों ही अपने फैंस के साथ साझा करते रहते हैं। इससे पहले दीपिका ने अपनी एक्सरसाइज वाली फोटो पोस्ट की थी। आपको बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस इस वक्त एपिसोड करके इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी अपडेट दे रही हैं।
वहीं रविवार को भी दीपिका और रणवीर की तस्वीरें और वीडियो वायरल हुई थीं। जब दोनों अपनी बालकनी पर कोरोना योद्धाओं को सलाम करते दिखाए दिए थे। अगर फिल्मों की बात करें तो रणवीर सिंह कबीर खान द्वारा डायरेक्टिड फिल्म '83' में दिखाए देंगे। वहीं दीपिका भी इसमें उनके पत्नी की रोल में होंगी। हालांकि इस वक्त पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री बंद है तो '83' कब रिलीज होगी, ये आने वाले वक्त में पता चल पाएगा।
To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm