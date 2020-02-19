कई दिनों बाद छपाक को लेकर छलका दीपिका पादुकोण का दर्द, लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल संग पोस्ट की तस्वीर

Shweta Dhobhal
| Updated: 19 Feb 2020, 02:57:58 PM (IST)
कई दिनों बाद छपाक को लेकर छलका दीपिका पादुकोण का दर्द, लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल संग पोस्ट की तस्वीर
दीपिका पादुकोण ने लक्ष्मी अग्रावल संग पोस्ट की तस्वीर

  • दीपिका पादुकोण ( Deepika Padukone ) ने लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल संग ( Laxmi Agarwal ) की तस्वीर पोस्ट
  • इंस्टग्राम पर लिखा इमोश्नल पोस्ट

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण ( Deepika Padukone ) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर कई दिनों बाद फिल्म 'छपाक' ( Chhapaak ) को लेकर पोस्ट शेयर किया है। दीपिका का ये पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है। इस फोटो में दीपिका संग लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल ( Laxmi Agarwal ) भी दिखाई दे रही हैं। उन्होंने एक नहीं बल्कि कई फोटोज अपडेट की हैं। इन सभी तस्वीरों में दीपिका और लक्ष्मी अलग-अलग पोज दे रही है। दोनों ने ही एक जैसे कपड़ो पहने हुए हैं।

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

पोस्ट को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका ने इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा है- कि 'छपाक' असल में मेरे करियर की सबसे मुश्किल मूवी थी। ये मेरे लिए केवल फिल्म नहीं बल्कि ये एक आंदोलन है जिसने खूबसूरती की असली परिभाषा और हमारी समझ को सुधारने के लिए चुनौती देने में कामयाब रही। इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने आगे लिखा जिन सबसे खूबसूरत लोगों को हमने जाना है, वे ऐसे लोग हैं जिन्होंने असल में संघर्ष के बाद भी अपना रास्ता ढूंढ निकाला। ऐसे व्यक्तियों की हमेशा प्रशंसा करनी चाहिए। क्योंकि जिंदगी में इतना कुछ होने के बावजूद भी उनके अंदर जीवन को समझने की ताकत है।

deepika padukone

बता दें कि फिल्म 'छपाक' ( Chhapaak ) की रिलीज़ से पहले दीपिका पादुकोण जेएनयू ( JNU ) में हुए स्टूडेंट्स प्रोटेस्ट में शामिल होने की वजह से चर्चा में रही थीं। इसके बाद उनको और उनकी फ़िल्म को विरोध का सामना भी करना पड़ा था। जिसका असर साफ उनकी फिल्म पर दिखाई दिया

