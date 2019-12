धर्मेन्द्र को जन्मदिन पर बेटे बॉबी देओल, बेटी ईशा और आहना ने ऐसे किया विश, लिखा-हमने सीखा प्यार...!

View this post on Instagram

I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love. And you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. You are all heart and I love you so deeply. Happy birthday my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best. Always @aapkadharam #allheart #mydaddystrongest #happybirthday #peaceandlove❤️