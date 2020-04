पीएम मोदी की अपील पर धर्मेंद्र ने अपनाया देसी अंदाज़, मशाल जलाकर दिया बड़ा मैसेज.. देखें Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

असतो मा सदगमय ॥ तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय ॥ मृत्योर्मामृतम् गमय ॥ As our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji urged citizens of India to light candles and show solidarity towards people who are relentlessly working for us and fighting against #Coronavirus. My daughter Esha and son in law Bharat joined me in lighting diyas and candles. Together lets fight the situation. Stay strong. Stay safe. Jai Hind. 🙏🇮🇳 #9baje9minute #9minutesforindia