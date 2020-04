कोविड-19 को लेकर चिंतित दिया मिर्जा बोलीं-ग्लोबल मूवमेंट की जरूरत, अवैध वन्यजीव व्यापार को रोकना...

View this post on Instagram

We the @unsdgadvocates stand united in our humanity to come together, in solidarity, to beat #COVID19, and to #recoverbetter 🌏 We support @antonioguterres and @unitednations in making sure that no one is left behind. The #SDGs and the Paris Agreement are our roadmaps. Read our joint statement here: https://www.unsdgadvocates.org/news/sdg-advocates-statement-covid #ForPeopleForPlanet #GlobalGoals #SDGs @aminajmohammed @erna_solberg @nakufoaddo @mozabintnasser @educationaboveall_eaa @theglobalgoals @hindououmar @alibaba.group @g_macheltrust @alaamurabit @eddiendopu @nadia_murad_taha @martasilva10 @forestwhitaker @leymahgbowee @leomessi @shakira @professormuhammadyunus