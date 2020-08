दिल चाहता है को 19 साल पूरे होने पर डायरेक्टर फरहान अख्तर को आई फिल्म की याद

View this post on Instagram

19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship. @_aamirkhan #AkshayeKhanna #SaifAliKhan @realpz #DimpleKapadia @sonalikul @samanthasirohi @suchipillai @jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy @ritesh_sid @excelmovies