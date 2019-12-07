Ex बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट एक्ट्रेस को लगी घुटने में चोट, दोस्त के कहने पर किया ये घरेलू उपचार

चोट के वीडियो और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया - टेक्नीकल रिहर्सल के दौरान मेरे पैर और घुटनों में चोट लग गई। हालांकि दर्द में होने के बावजूद शूट पूरा किया। मैरी फ्रेंड के कहने पर घरेलू उपचार किया।
मुंबई। एक्ट्रेस एली अवराम को एक रिहर्सल के दौरान घुटने में चोट लगी है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैंस के साथ साझा की। एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी चोट के निशान और उस पर लगाए घरेलू नुस्खे को भी फैंस के साथ शेयर किया है।
चोट के वीडियो और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए एली ने बताया - टेक्नीकल रिहर्सल के दौरान मेरे पैर और घुटनों में चोट लग गई। हालांकि दर्द में होने के बावजूद शूट पूरा किया। मेरा मानना है कि इस इंडस्ट्री में आने वालों को पता होना चाहिए कि ये एंटरटेनमेंट जगत का हिस्सा है।
एक्ट्रेस ने बताया, 'मैरी फ्रेंड ने चोट पर हल्दी और नारियल तेल मिक्स करके लगाया। कुछ होम्योपैथिक दवाईयां भी ली, जिससे ये जल्दी ठीक होगा। मैं बचपन से होम्योपैथिक दवाईयां लेती रही हूं और इससे हमेशा फायदा पहुंचा है।'
The story of my legs and knees...🙈 this looks quite dramatic because of the Haldi (turmeric) that was put by my girl the night before, mixed with coconut oil🌟 it’s suppose to make it heal faster! Had some homeopatic medicine as well which truly helps the process in recovering . (Since childhood have I taken homeopatic meds, and it never failed me). The last photo is a throwback of when I shot for Chamma Chamma...just to again remind you all of how glam it can sometimes get😂🦋🙏 but with Gods grace and with great oils/creams...bruises/scars goes away. If not...just learn to embrace them. Lol #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #behindthescenes
INJURED my knee last night at technical rehearsals🤦🏻♀️‼️🤯💥During my years as an artist and actress...I’ve kept injured myself, fallen sick, but still managed to pull myself together and perform/shoot while in tremendous pain. I think it’s important to let you all dreamers out there know, that this is also one part of showbiz (not on purpose, but shhht happens)...therefor the saying ‘The Show must go On’. So a part from my glam glam photos and fun videos....here’s another one, that’s a huge part of my life too. #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly
एली के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो बिग बॉस से उन्हें पहचान मिली। कपिल शर्मा की मूवी 'किस किसको प्यार करूं' में भी वह नजर आईं। इसके अलावा एली ने कुछ मूवीज में केमियो रोल्स किए हैं। इस साल उन्हें दो वेबसीरीज में भी देखा गया।
‘The Show must go On’. Here’s my Ghoomar❤️🧚♀️...and a glimpse of how I performed even though my knee was paining through out. It’s a matter of overcoming pain after a point. Learn to disconnect from it and change your focus. #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #bollywood #show #live
अब एक्ट्रेस ने उस डांस शो का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वह चोट के बावजूद स्टेज पर डांस कर रही हैं।