Ex बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट एक्ट्रेस को लगी घुटने में चोट, दोस्त के कहने पर किया ये घरेलू उपचार

View this post on Instagram

The story of my legs and knees...🙈 this looks quite dramatic because of the Haldi (turmeric) that was put by my girl the night before, mixed with coconut oil🌟 it’s suppose to make it heal faster! Had some homeopatic medicine as well which truly helps the process in recovering . (Since childhood have I taken homeopatic meds, and it never failed me). The last photo is a throwback of when I shot for Chamma Chamma...just to again remind you all of how glam it can sometimes get😂🦋🙏 but with Gods grace and with great oils/creams...bruises/scars goes away. If not...just learn to embrace them. Lol #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #behindthescenes