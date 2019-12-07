Ex बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट एक्ट्रेस को लगी घुटने में चोट, दोस्त के कहने पर किया ये घरेलू उपचार

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 07 Dec 2019, 05:28:17 PM (IST)
चोट के वीडियो और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया - टेक्नीकल रिहर्सल के दौरान मेरे पैर और घुटनों में चोट लग गई। हालांकि दर्द में होने के बावजूद शूट पूरा किया। मैरी फ्रेंड के कहने पर घरेलू उपचार किया।

मुंबई। एक्ट्रेस एली अवराम को एक रिहर्सल के दौरान घुटने में चोट लगी है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैंस के साथ साझा की। एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी चोट के निशान और उस पर लगाए घरेलू नुस्खे को भी फैंस के साथ शेयर किया है।

चोट के वीडियो और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए एली ने बताया - टेक्नीकल रिहर्सल के दौरान मेरे पैर और घुटनों में चोट लग गई। हालांकि दर्द में होने के बावजूद शूट पूरा किया। मेरा मानना है कि इस इंडस्ट्री में आने वालों को पता होना चाहिए कि ये एंटरटेनमेंट जगत का हिस्सा है।

एक्ट्रेस ने बताया, 'मैरी फ्रेंड ने चोट पर हल्दी और नारियल तेल मिक्स करके लगाया। कुछ होम्योपैथिक दवाईयां भी ली, जिससे ये जल्दी ठीक होगा। मैं बचपन से होम्योपैथिक दवाईयां लेती रही हूं और इससे हमेशा फायदा पहुंचा है।'

एली के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो बिग बॉस से उन्हें पहचान मिली। कपिल शर्मा की मूवी 'किस किसको प्यार करूं' में भी वह नजर आईं। इसके अलावा एली ने कुछ मूवीज में केमियो रोल्स किए हैं। इस साल उन्हें दो वेबसीरीज में भी देखा गया।

अब एक्ट्रेस ने उस डांस शो का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वह चोट के बावजूद स्टेज पर डांस कर रही हैं।

