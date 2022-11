तबस्सुम की प्रेयर मीट में परिवार वालों से मिलकर हंसने लगीं फराह खान, देने लगीं पोज!

The iconic Tabassum is no more: she gave us black and white Indian TV’s first star anchor: Phool Khile Hai Gulshan Gulshan. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yIgLVfXLW6

Saddened to know about the demise of veteran actress #Tabassum ji… A star in her own right, her television show - #PhoolKhileHainGulshanGulshan - was hugely popular in the 1970s and 1980s… Heartfelt condolences to her family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DXB2g41qAL— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2022