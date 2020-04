कोरोनावायरस से हुई फिल्ममेकर की करीबी रिश्तेदार की मौत,अंतिम समय में नहीं था कोई पास

View this post on Instagram

Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments 😢 BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane. 🙏🙏🙏