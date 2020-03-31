​गुल पनाग का खुलासा: मिस इंडिया खिताब जीतने के बाद भी किया झाडू-पोंछा, धोए कपड़े और खाना बनाया

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 31 Mar 2020, 10:26 PM IST
​गुल पनाग का खुलासा: मिस इंडिया खिताब जीतने के बाद भी किया झाडू-पोंछा, धोए कपड़े और खाना बनाया
गुल पनाग ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि कोरोना से लड़ाई का ये दौर लोगों की मानसिकता को बदलेगा, खासतौर पर स्वयं की क्षमता पर विश्वास ना करने को।

मुंबई। पूर्व मिस इंडिया और एक्ट्रेस गुल पनाग का कहना है कि जब वे 1999 में मिस इंडिया बनीं थी,उसके बाद भी वह घर में झाडू-पोंछा, कपड़े धोने और खाना पकाने का काम खुद करती थीं।

गुल पनाग ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि कोरोना से लड़ाई का ये दौर लोगों की मानसिकता को बदलेगा, खासतौर पर स्वयं की क्षमता पर विश्वास ना करने को। कोरोना जैसी कठिन परेशानी के लिए ऐसे ही उपाय काम में लेने होते हैं। इसी तरह सरकार को भी लॉकडाउन जैसा अप्रत्याशित कदम उठाना पड़ा।

गुल का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के दौर में लोगों को ये महसूस हो रहा है कि आप सबकुछ कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जब वे 1999 में मिस इंडिया खिताब जीत चुकी थीं, उसके बाद भी घर के सारे काम करती थीं। इनमें झाडू-पोंछा करना, बिना वॉशिंग मशीन कपड़े धोना और खाना बनाने जैसे काम शामिल हैं।

गौरतलब है कि गुल पनाग ने डोर, ओम शांति ओम, स्टूडेंट आफ द ईयर 2, रण, बॉयपास रोड, अब तक छप्पन 2 जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है।

