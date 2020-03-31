​गुल पनाग का खुलासा: मिस इंडिया खिताब जीतने के बाद भी किया झाडू-पोंछा, धोए कपड़े और खाना बनाया

गुल पनाग ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि कोरोना से लड़ाई का ये दौर लोगों की मानसिकता को बदलेगा, खासतौर पर स्वयं की क्षमता पर विश्वास ना करने को।
मुंबई। पूर्व मिस इंडिया और एक्ट्रेस गुल पनाग का कहना है कि जब वे 1999 में मिस इंडिया बनीं थी,उसके बाद भी वह घर में झाडू-पोंछा, कपड़े धोने और खाना पकाने का काम खुद करती थीं।
View this post on Instagram
Day 2. Getting a grip on the lock down life . Early thoughts - I’m far more active than before. My earlier life was sedentary by comparison -office when not shooting, meetings, calls and the one activity spike during the day which involved my workout. Is it harder? Hell yes. I’m convinced these days will change us at a fundamental level. More on that later . #21daylockdown #21daychallenge
गुल पनाग ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि कोरोना से लड़ाई का ये दौर लोगों की मानसिकता को बदलेगा, खासतौर पर स्वयं की क्षमता पर विश्वास ना करने को। कोरोना जैसी कठिन परेशानी के लिए ऐसे ही उपाय काम में लेने होते हैं। इसी तरह सरकार को भी लॉकडाउन जैसा अप्रत्याशित कदम उठाना पड़ा।
View this post on Instagram
Remember to start your petrol/diesel car, or bike every few days. You don’t want to end up with a dead battery! I’ve been doing the grocery trips with my trusty electric car. Avoids fuel stations all together. I’m all set barring an unlikely power outage 💁🏻♀️ P.S. got a little bit more efficient with the household chores and all that needs to be done at home . Managed to do some more work. Even got down to checking on the cars and bike ! #lockdown #21daylockdown #corona #covid_19 #socialdistancing #stayathome #21daychallenge #electricmobility #ev @mahindraelectric
गुल का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के दौर में लोगों को ये महसूस हो रहा है कि आप सबकुछ कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जब वे 1999 में मिस इंडिया खिताब जीत चुकी थीं, उसके बाद भी घर के सारे काम करती थीं। इनमें झाडू-पोंछा करना, बिना वॉशिंग मशीन कपड़े धोना और खाना बनाने जैसे काम शामिल हैं।
गौरतलब है कि गुल पनाग ने डोर, ओम शांति ओम, स्टूडेंट आफ द ईयर 2, रण, बॉयपास रोड, अब तक छप्पन 2 जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है।