हनुमान जयंती: कंगना रानौत करती हैं हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ, जानिए कब

नवरात्रि का त्योहार गया है। इस दौरान कंगना ने 9 दिनों तक अपने हिमाचल स्थित घर में पूजा-अर्चना की। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने लोगों को अपने इस धार्मिक क्रिया का अनुभव शेयर किए।
मुंबई। देश भर में आज हनुमान जयंती मनाई जा रही है। हालांकि पहले की तरह मंदिरों में भीड़ नहीं है। इसकी वजह है देशभर में चल रहा लॉकडाउन। इस मौके पर एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने फैंस के साथ एक नई जानकारी शेयर की।
Navratri 7th day ... Mantras are a very good technique to enhance your vibration and energy immediately, if you feel negative or low you can utilise various mantras, Kangana is listening to Bhairavi Vandana.... during Navratri she spends lot of time meditating over mantras 🙏
उनका दावा है कि कंगना रानौत हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करती हैं। कंगना की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने सोशल मीडिया साइट पर ट्वीट कर बताया कि एक्ट्रेस हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ करती हैं। रंगोली के अनुसार, जब काम के बोझ के चलते उनको मुश्किल आती है, तो वह हनुमान चालिसा पढ़ती हैं। ऐसा करने के लिए उन्हें किसी ने नहीं कहा, वह स्वप्रेरणा से ऐसा करती हैं। सभी को हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामनाएं।
Lighting the 🕯️not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that ‘this too shall pass’. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together. 💪🏾 #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9minute
Not many know but Shri Hanuman ji was 12th Avatar of Shiva, Kangana says in most difficult time of her when she had to do Herculean amount of work,she read Hanuman Chalisa, no one told her she simply felt the urge to do so, wishing everyone on Hanuman Jayanti 🙏🙏🙏— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 8, 2020
गौरतलब है कि हनुमान जयंती के मौके पर देशभर के नेताओं और आम लोगों ने एक दूसरे को सोशल मीडिया और फोन पर बधाइयां दीं।