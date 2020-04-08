हनुमान जयंती: कंगना रानौत करती हैं हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ, जानिए कब

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 04:20 PM IST
हनुमान जयंती: कंगना रानौत करती हैं हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ, जानिए कब
हनुमान जयंती: कंगना रानौत करती हैं हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ, जानिए कब

नवरात्रि का त्योहार गया है। इस दौरान कंगना ने 9 दिनों तक अपने हिमाचल स्थित घर में पूजा-अर्चना की। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने लोगों को अपने इस धार्मिक क्रिया का अनुभव शेयर किए।

मुंबई। देश भर में आज हनुमान जयंती मनाई जा रही है। हालांकि पहले की तरह मंदिरों में भीड़ नहीं है। इसकी वजह है देशभर में चल रहा लॉकडाउन। इस मौके पर एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने फैंस के साथ एक नई जानकारी शेयर की।

उनका दावा है कि कंगना रानौत हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करती हैं। कंगना की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने सोशल मीडिया साइट पर ट्वीट कर बताया कि एक्ट्रेस हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ करती हैं। रंगोली के अनुसार, जब काम के बोझ के चलते उनको मुश्किल आती है, तो वह हनुमान चालिसा पढ़ती हैं। ऐसा करने के लिए उन्हें किसी ने नहीं कहा, वह स्वप्रेरणा से ऐसा करती हैं। सभी को हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामनाएं।

आपको बता दें हाल ही नवरात्रि का त्योहार गया है। इस दौरान कंगना ने 9 दिनों तक अपने हिमाचल स्थित घर में पूजा-अर्चना की। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने लोगों को अपने इस धार्मिक क्रिया का अनुभव शेयर किए। साथ ही अपने जीवन से जुड़ी खास जानकारियां भी साझा कीं।

गौरतलब है कि हनुमान जयंती के मौके पर देशभर के नेताओं और आम लोगों ने एक दूसरे को सोशल मीडिया और फोन पर बधाइयां दीं।

related story

तुम रक्षक काहू को डरना... बांसवाड़ा शहर के पांचों मार्गों पर स्थापित है महावीर हनुमान, देखें तस्वीेरें...
तुम रक्षक काहू को डरना... बांसवाड़ा शहर के पांचों मार्गों पर स्थापित है महावीर हनुमान, देखें तस्वीेरें...
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: जानें, लॉकडाउन में कैसे करें संकट मोचन हनुमान का गुणगान, देखें वीडियो
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: जानें, लॉकडाउन में कैसे करें संकट मोचन हनुमान का गुणगान, देखें वीडियो
इस बार हनुमान जयंती पर घर बैठै ही करें अजमेर के प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों के दर्शन

+4

इस बार हनुमान जयंती पर घर बैठै ही करें अजमेर के प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों के दर्शन
बोले कमलनाथ, कोरोना वायरस से मुक्ति के लिए करें हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ
बोले कमलनाथ, कोरोना वायरस से मुक्ति के लिए करें हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ
Hanuman Jayanti Kangana Ranaut हनुमान जयंती हनुमान जयंती वीडियो