Happy Birthday: कमल हासन की इस फिल्म को लेकर मचा था बवाल, कई प्रेमी जोड़ों ने कर ली थी आत्महत्या

#Kamal Hassan, one of the finest and definitely very strong actor in our country given so many stunning films with his finest acting efficacy. Nayakan, Ek Duje Ke Liye, Appu Raja, Sagar, Chachi 420, Sadma deserve special mention. https://t.co/cpQH2siHgQ

“Raj Kapoor saw the premier and pestered L. V. Prasad to change the ending. He said, ‘You have murdered the film, why should the couple die?’

L. V. Prasad told him, ‘The greatest love stories are all tragedies.”



(1981) Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' pic.twitter.com/5y4eOEG7Gt— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 10, 2018