बॉलीवुड ने दी जन्माष्टमी की बधाई, सिंगर ने पहनी श्रीकृष्ण प्रिंट साड़ी, शिल्पा के बेटे का Video वायरल
Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 24 Aug 2019, 11:58:53 AM (IST)
बॉलीवुड ने दी है आपको कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की बधाई, यहां देखें सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए गए संदेश

Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes from Bollywood stars: श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मदिवस पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी अपनी शुभकामनाएं अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं।

मुंबई। देशभर में आज कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी मनाई जा रही है। श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मदिवस पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी अपनी शुभकामनाएं अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं। कुछ स्टार्स ने शुक्रवार रात को ही बधाईयां और शुभकामनएं शेयर कर दीं थीं। हालांकि शनिवार को ज्यादा स्टार्स ने कान्हा के जन्म की विशेज शेयर कीं।

एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने बेटे के 'दही हांडी' का अनुभव वीडियो में शेयर किया है। वीडियो में राजकुंद्रा भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

करिश्मा कपूर ने 'डांस इंडिया डांस' शो का जन्माष्टमी सेलिब्रेशन वीडियो शेयर कर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन ने कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं शेयर करते हुए श्रीकृष्ण की फोटो भी लगाई। उनके संदेश पर हजारों फैंस ने रिप्लाई किया।

बॉलीवुड सिंगर रिचा शर्मा ने श्रीकृष्ण की फोटो प्रिंट की हुई साड़ी पहनकर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

अभिऩेत्री रवीना टंडन ने अपने मैसेज में लिखा, ' भगवान कृष्ण आप और आपके परिवार पर भगवान कृष्ण की कृपा बनी रहे। सभी को हैप्पी कृष्णजन्माष्टमी।

इसी तरह कई स्टार्स ने अपने शुभकाना संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं।

