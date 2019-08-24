बॉलीवुड ने दी है आपको कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की बधाई, यहां देखें सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए गए संदेश

Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes from Bollywood stars: श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मदिवस पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी अपनी शुभकामनाएं अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं।
मुंबई। देशभर में आज कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी मनाई जा रही है। श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मदिवस पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी अपनी शुभकामनाएं अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं। कुछ स्टार्स ने शुक्रवार रात को ही बधाईयां और शुभकामनएं शेयर कर दीं थीं। हालांकि शनिवार को ज्यादा स्टार्स ने कान्हा के जन्म की विशेज शेयर कीं।
एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने बेटे के 'दही हांडी' का अनुभव वीडियो में शेयर किया है। वीडियो में राजकुंद्रा भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️🧿🧿😇 Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️🙏💖 #happyjanmashtami #indian #celebration #festivals #love #conquer #radheradhe #jaishreekrishna
करिश्मा कपूर ने 'डांस इंडिया डांस' शो का जन्माष्टमी सेलिब्रेशन वीडियो शेयर कर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
This Janmashtami, I wish lord Krishna’s divine tunes fill your life with bliss and joy. Happy Janmashtami 🙏🏼 Watch me on Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions on zeetv, this Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm, on the “Andaaz Apna Apna special”💃🏻 Such a pleasure dancing with the moms of DID champions ! #dancekajungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions #ZeeTV #danceindiadance @zeetv @zeetvdid
मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन ने कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं शेयर करते हुए श्रीकृष्ण की फोटो भी लगाई। उनके संदेश पर हजारों फैंस ने रिप्लाई किया।
T ३२६३/४/५/६ - 3263/4/5/6 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019
Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz
बॉलीवुड सिंगर रिचा शर्मा ने श्रीकृष्ण की फोटो प्रिंट की हुई साड़ी पहनकर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
An evening with Krishna ❤️#HappyJanmashtami 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j0p4xT7CgN— Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) August 23, 2019
अभिऩेत्री रवीना टंडन ने अपने मैसेज में लिखा, ' भगवान कृष्ण आप और आपके परिवार पर भगवान कृष्ण की कृपा बनी रहे। सभी को हैप्पी कृष्णजन्माष्टमी।
May Lord Krishna shower all his blessings on you and your family. #HappyJanmashtami to all of you ! 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 #harekrishna pic.twitter.com/5OfW1phpFp— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 23, 2019
इसी तरह कई स्टार्स ने अपने शुभकाना संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं।
May this Krishna Janmashtami bring happiness in your life. Enjoy the festive with Love in your heart🙏🏻🙏🏻 #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/LIb0lsGrnR— Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) August 23, 2019
May the blessings of the Almighty bring joy, prosperity and happiness in your life. #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/MdUOuablE0— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 24, 2019