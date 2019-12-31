हर बार की तरह कलाकारों ने भी नए रेजुल्यूशन के साथ आगे कदम बढ़ाने को तैयार हैं। कुछ स्टार्स जश्न के लिए वेकेशन पर हैं तो कुछ ने दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी एन्जॉय की। आइए जानते हैं नए साल को किस तरह देखते हैं स्टार्स...
पुराने साल को बॉय बॉय कर बॉलीवुड और टीवी स्टार्स ने नए साल का स्वागत सेलिब्रेशन के साथ किया। हर बार की तरह कलाकारों ने भी नए रेजुल्यूशन के साथ आगे कदम बढ़ाने को तैयार हैं। कुछ स्टार्स जश्न के लिए वेकेशन पर हैं तो कुछ ने दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी एन्जॉय की। आइए जानते हैं नए साल को किस तरह देखते हैं स्टार्स...
This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani
अर्जुन कपूर
2019 आपने मुझे बहुत कुछ सिखाया। मैं नए दशक में प्रवेश करने को लेकर के उत्साहित हूं। 2010 से मुझे कोई नहीं जानता था और मेरे सामने कोई अवसर नहीं था। 10 साल में मैं अपनी 14वीं फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहा हूं। जिंदगी में आपको नीचे गिराने वाले बहुत लोग होंगे,आप किसी की ना सुनें, सिर्फ खुद पर भरोसा कर आगे बढ़े।
माधुरी दिक्षित
'टोटल धमाल' और 'कलंक' ने मेरे लिए यह साल यादों से भर दिया। एक ने हंसाया तो एक ने रुलाया। मैंने इन फिल्मों में इंडस्ट्री के सबसे टैलेंटेड और बुद्धिमान लोगों के साथ काम किया। आप सभी को नया साल मुबारक हो।
कृति सेनन
ये 10 वर्ष मेरे लिए बहुत खास रहे। 2010 में मुझे पता चला कि मैं एक्टिंग में कॅरियर बना सकती हूं। एक इंजीनियर से लेकर मॅाडल बनने तक का सफर तय कर मैंने एक्टिंग की ओर रुख किया। इन वर्षों में मैंने खुद को पहचाना, डर का सामना किया और मेरे बहुत से सपने पूरे हुए। इस दौरान मेरे कुछ शानदार दोस्त बने, कई बार दिल टूटा, लेकिन इन सब से मैं मजबूत बनी। शुक्रिया बहुत मामूली शब्द है, उन लोगों के लिए जो मेरे इस सफर का हिस्सा बने और इतना प्यार दिया। चलो 2020 से एक नई शुरुआत करें।
2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love 🤗 ♥️🙏
This decade is when it all happened! This decade completely changed my life!! In 2010, I realized that i wanted to act.. from being an engineer to a model to finally stepping into the world of my dreams as an actor! This decade has been soooo special- A decade of “dreams coming true”..A decade of self discovery, of finding my calling, figuring my craft and above all.. Following my heart ❤️ .. I learned so much, got over some of my fears, opened up as a person, broadened my perspective, realized my wings, made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, moved on much stronger, worked my ass off and absolutely loved and lived every bit of it! This decade has given me experiences that have made me who i am today.. ME.. standing tall(literally) with no regrets, with a Heart that’s more alive and Determination that’s hungrier than ever before..!! Can’t thank you guys enough for being a part of this journey so far and giving me so much love! 2020- Bring it on!!💃🏻 ✨
दिया मिर्जा
2019 ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया। मैंने इस वर्ष जिंदगी के कई पाठ पढ़े और प्यार को अपने और करीब महसूस किया। ये वर्ष शानदार रहा। नए साल पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं, यह सभी की जिंदगी में खुशियों से भर दे।
योगेश त्रिपाठी
टीवी शो 'हप्पू की उलटन पलटन' में हप्पू सिंह का किरदार निभा रहे योगेश त्रिपाठी का कहना है,'हर साल की तरह नए साल का सेलिब्रेशन छोटा लेकिन यादगार होगा। मैं कामना करता हूं कि टेलीविजन के साथ इस साल थियेटर पर भी मेरे एक्ट में वहीं उत्साह और जोश बरकरार रहे। आमतौर पर मैं नया साल अपने परिवार के साथ ट्रिप पर ही मनाता हूं।'
शुभांगी अत्रे
टीवी शो 'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' में अंगूरी भाभी की भूमिका निभाने वाली शुभांगी अत्रे कहती है कि मैं हमेशा नए साल की शुरुआत तरोताजा दिमाग और नई उम्मीदों से करने में विश्वास रखती हूं। नववर्ष की शुरुआत एक छोटे लेकिन शांतिपूर्ण वेकेशन से करने से बेहतर कुछ और नहीं हो सकता। मैं मेरे पैरेंट्स के साथ नया साल मनाती हूं।
सुमेध मुदगलकर
टीवी शो 'राधाकृष्ण' में कृष्ण बने सुमेध मुदगलकर ने वर्ष 2020 का स्वागत बाकी त्योहारों जैसे ही किया है। उनका कहना है कि मैं इस जश्न के मौके पर मेरे शो के सेट के आसपास जो बच्चे हैं उन्हें बाहर लेकर बढ़िया चीजें खिलाता हूं और गिफ्ट्स देता हूं।
Not everyone is feeling happy and amazing right now. It’s ok to feel down - because when you are down, there is no place to go but UP ! Hold on , think positive, love your self and pull yourself up🤗. Remember there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and someone, somewhere loves you and cares for you 😘. I hope in my small way I can make a big difference to the way you feel 😘 Loads of love & Happy New year ❤️ #positivethoughts #loveyourself #4amfriend #happynewyear #ting