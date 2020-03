दूसरी बेटी के जन्म देेने के बाद भरी सभा में रोने लगती थी ईशा देओल

View this post on Instagram

A precious moment with my #babygirl at the unveiling of my book cover! To pre order my book #ammamia go to the link in my bio ♥️ @penguinindia #parenting #lifehacks #motherhood #firstbook #babyfood #recipes #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @tarasharmasaluj #behindthescenes captured by my dearest @ramkamalmukherjee