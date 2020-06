आइसोलेशन के बाद Himansh Kohli जॉगिंग पर निकले India Gate, शेयर की तस्वीर

View this post on Instagram

Finally my 14 day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There's no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon! . . #HimanshKohli #morningworkouts #jogging #indiagate #freshairtherapy #unlock1 #mondaymotivation 🏃🏻‍♂️