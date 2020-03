ऋतिक रोशन कोरोना वायरस से पहले भी रह चुके हैं आइसोलेशन में, लेकिन ये वाला है थोड़ा हटके

View this post on Instagram

. Throwback to different kind of self isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards. . The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland. . Adventures of 2015. . #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork . The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this , I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and myself remember you fondly.