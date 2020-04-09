वॉर लुक से पहले ऋतिक की बॉडी का था बुरा हाल, यूं किया ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन, वीडियो में देखें क्यों टाइगर को दिया क्रेडिट?

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) कितने बेहतरीन अभिनेता हैं इसमें कोई शक नहीं है लेकिन उतना ही वो अपनी फिटनेस का भी ख्याल रखते हैं। यहां तक कि उन्हें 2019 में सबसे सेक्सी एशियाई पुरुष का भी खिताब मिल चुका है। लेकिन ऋतिक ने इसे पाने के लिए कितनी मेहनत की है इसी का एक वीडियो (Video) उन्होंने शेयर किया है। जिसमें वो बता रहे हैं कि फिल्म वॉर (War) से पहले उनकी बॉडी का क्या हाल था और जो चीज़ नामुमकिन लग रही थी वो उन्होंने अपनी मेहनत से मुमकिन कर दिखाया। इसमें उन्होंने एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) को भी क्रेडिट दिया है।
ऋतिक रोशन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर लगभग 12 मिनट का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो बता रहे हैं कि ये हम सब में छिपे कबीर के लिए है। ऋतिक ने इस वीडियो में अपनी सुपर 30 के आनंद कुमार से लेकर फिल्म वॉर के कबीर तक की जर्नी दिखाई है। ये सफर आसान नहीं था, ऋतिक को इसके लिए अपनी बॉडी में हुए slip disc और दर्द से जंग लड़ते हुए कामयाब होना पड़ा। ऋतिक ने ये भी बताया कि इस तरह की चीज़ उनके साथ 2012 में भी हुई थी, यहीं पर उन्होंने टाइगर श्रॉफ का आना लकी बताया।
. Focus. Stay objective . Follow all the rules. . Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. . Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. . Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. . Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. . I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. . Let’s win this. . #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19
ऋतिक रोशन का ये वीडियो देखकर कई सेलेब्स और फैंस इंस्पायर हो रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा से लेकर रणवीर सिंह तक ने कमेंट कर एक्टर की तारीफ की है। वहीं टाइगर ने भी कमेंट ने वीडियो को लेजेंडरी बताया। बता दें फिल्म वॉर में ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म ने बॉक्सऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया, साथ ही 300 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई भी कर चुकी है।
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. 🎹 Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. 👏 . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.