वॉर लुक से पहले ऋतिक की बॉडी का था बुरा हाल, यूं किया ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन, वीडियो में देखें क्यों टाइगर को दिया क्रेडिट?

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 08:32 PM IST
वॉर लुक से पहले ऋतिक की बॉडी का था बुरा हाल, यूं किया ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन, वीडियो में देखें क्यों टाइगर को दिया क्रेडिट?

  • ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) ने वॉर लुक के लिए की थी कड़ी मेहनत
  • वीडियो शेयर कर बताया बॉडी का था क्या हाल?
  • ऋतिका का ये वीडियो (Hrithik Roshan) जीत लेगा आपका दिल

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) कितने बेहतरीन अभिनेता हैं इसमें कोई शक नहीं है लेकिन उतना ही वो अपनी फिटनेस का भी ख्याल रखते हैं। यहां तक कि उन्हें 2019 में सबसे सेक्सी एशियाई पुरुष का भी खिताब मिल चुका है। लेकिन ऋतिक ने इसे पाने के लिए कितनी मेहनत की है इसी का एक वीडियो (Video) उन्होंने शेयर किया है। जिसमें वो बता रहे हैं कि फिल्म वॉर (War) से पहले उनकी बॉडी का क्या हाल था और जो चीज़ नामुमकिन लग रही थी वो उन्होंने अपनी मेहनत से मुमकिन कर दिखाया। इसमें उन्होंने एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) को भी क्रेडिट दिया है।

ऋतिक रोशन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर लगभग 12 मिनट का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो बता रहे हैं कि ये हम सब में छिपे कबीर के लिए है। ऋतिक ने इस वीडियो में अपनी सुपर 30 के आनंद कुमार से लेकर फिल्म वॉर के कबीर तक की जर्नी दिखाई है। ये सफर आसान नहीं था, ऋतिक को इसके लिए अपनी बॉडी में हुए slip disc और दर्द से जंग लड़ते हुए कामयाब होना पड़ा। ऋतिक ने ये भी बताया कि इस तरह की चीज़ उनके साथ 2012 में भी हुई थी, यहीं पर उन्होंने टाइगर श्रॉफ का आना लकी बताया।

ऋतिक रोशन का ये वीडियो देखकर कई सेलेब्स और फैंस इंस्पायर हो रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा से लेकर रणवीर सिंह तक ने कमेंट कर एक्टर की तारीफ की है। वहीं टाइगर ने भी कमेंट ने वीडियो को लेजेंडरी बताया। बता दें फिल्म वॉर में ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म ने बॉक्सऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया, साथ ही 300 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई भी कर चुकी है।

