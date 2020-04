हुमा कुरैशी ने टिक टॉक पर किया डेब्यू, पहले वीडियो के लिए चुना ये रोमांटिक गाना

View this post on Instagram

They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times ... Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all ! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic ❤️🙏🏻 Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home ! #prayer #love #compassion #love #ramadan #dua #socialdistancing #quarantine #stayhome #oldphoto #throwback