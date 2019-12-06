शिल्पा शेट्टी ने पीएम मोदी से कही दिल की बात, 'बेटी बचाओ' अभियान पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- रेप करने वाले को मिले ऐसा सबक

View this post on Instagram

The position and dignity of women in our country is in dire straits... it has been so for a while now. Stepping out every day has become an ordeal for most, one that is unavoidable. As a woman, I can't even express how disgusting it is to see the apathy towards rape victims, survivors, and their families. It is highly disappointing to regularly read the news stating that an offender/culprit has been granted bail and is out... What for? To be given another chance to commit a more heinous crime? Reading about girls of all ages being abused and the brutality involved in each case makes my skin crawl. I'm a mother to a son, but I don't think I can bring myself close to imagining the fear that mothers of daughters feel every day. #BetiBachao can’t just be relegated to a campaign. Intent isn’t enough if it can’t be put into action. I urge our authorities to enforce stricter laws that will not only deter future perpetrators, but also severely punish the offenders undergoing trials. Also, expediting these proceedings is the need of the hour. Justice delayed is justice denied! Jai Hind! @narendramodi . . . #EndRape #EndSexualViolence #NoTolerance #punishment #NoMoreRape #EndRapeCulture #NoToAbuse #stop