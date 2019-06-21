International Yoga Day: शिल्पा से लेकर हेमा मालिनी तक ने योग दिवस पर किया लोगों को जागरुक

Shilpa Shetty Kundra 44 की उम्र में भी उनकी टोन्ड बॉडी और यंग लुक लड़कियों और महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणा है।
आज यानी 21 जून को दुनियाभर में 5वां 'अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस' ( International Yoga Day ) मनाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के तहत लोगों को अपने आप को फिट रखने के लिए जागरुक किया जाता है। सोशल मीडिया पर बीते कई दिनों से सेलिब्रिटीज योगा करते हुए वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं कौन-कौन शामिल है इस मुहिम में...
#Maharashtra: People perform Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Actor Shilpa Shetty also present. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/tRV1J1nTTM— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा
इस लिस्ट में सबसे पहला नाम आता है शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा का। शिल्पा न सिर्फ खुद को फिट रखती हैं बल्कि दूसरों को भी फिट रहने की सलाह देती हैं। शिल्पा ने योग दिवस पर मुंबई के Gateway of India में योगा कर लोगों को जागरुक किया। बता दें कि 44 की उम्र में भी उनकी टोन्ड बॉडी और यंग लुक लड़कियों और महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणा है। वह खुद को फिट रखने के लिए नियमित रूप से योग करती हैं।
International Day of Yoga 2019: Indian actress Payal Rohatgi shares tips... https://t.co/u7wgl4Pg4h via @YouTube #FridayMotivation #FridayThoughts #PayalRohatgi— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 21, 2019
#WATCH BJP MP from Mathura (UP), Hema Malini on #InternationalDayofYoga (21 June): Who can oppose Yoga? It is very important, everyone should do it, it helps in mental and physical fitness. Everybody should learn it in their childhood, children should be taught yoga. pic.twitter.com/pAqCQ1Myyh— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
हेमा मालिनी
बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री और राजनेता हेमा मालिनी से योग दिवस पर लोगों से रेगुलर योगा करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों में भी बचपन से योगा करने की आदत डालें। योगा से न सिर्फ आपका शरीर और दिमाग दोनों ही स्वस्थ्य रहता है।
I am so humbled and grateful to be a part of two amazing businesses that is making a difference in people’s lives through yoga and mindfulness where I also don the hat of a co founder along with my partner @sarvesh_Shashi. On this occasion of International Yoga day, I only have one request to everybody - Make Yoga, Fitness, mindfulness and wellness into a lifestyle and not just a one hour practice! India is the birth place of yoga. Let’s be proud about this beautiful practice and it’s benefits. Happy International day of Yoga to all. Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness to everybody! A quick yoga exercise: Close your eyes, Take a deep breath in, hold for 10 seconds and gently breathe out( breathe with your nostrils ). 😊 Tell me how did you just feel? @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga
मलाइका अरोड़ा
एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा भी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए एक्सरसाइज के लेकर योगा तक करती है।