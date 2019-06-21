International Yoga Day: शिल्पा से लेकर हेमा मालिनी तक ने योग दिवस पर किया लोगों को जागरुक

View this post on Instagram

I am so humbled and grateful to be a part of two amazing businesses that is making a difference in people’s lives through yoga and mindfulness where I also don the hat of a co founder along with my partner @sarvesh_Shashi. On this occasion of International Yoga day, I only have one request to everybody - Make Yoga, Fitness, mindfulness and wellness into a lifestyle and not just a one hour practice! India is the birth place of yoga. Let’s be proud about this beautiful practice and it’s benefits. Happy International day of Yoga to all. Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness to everybody! A quick yoga exercise: Close your eyes, Take a deep breath in, hold for 10 seconds and gently breathe out( breathe with your nostrils ). 😊 Tell me how did you just feel? @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga