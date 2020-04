इमरान खान की आखिरी फिल्म में राधिका मदान बनी थीं बेटी, निधन पर आया बयान

View this post on Instagram

I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you.🙏