This dude!! @voompla Our Insta fam’s been goin’ cray cray over Shahid Kapoor’s half-bro Ishaan Khatter.... he’s always up to something with a smile on his face and we love that! Seen at the launch of a song from his upcoming movie... dancing and spittin’ out some cool desi rap beats while at it 💥💥 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #ishaankhatter #shahidkapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #desistar #desihiphopking #desihiphop #desirap #desirapper #coolmunda #cooldude #handsomedude #fullonmasti #jhakaas #delhidiaries #ishaankhattar #jhanvikapoor #delhidaily #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:12pm PDT