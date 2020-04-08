जैकलिन फर्नांडीज़ से लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण तक ये एक्ट्रेस शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए करती है ये काम,इनकी एक्सरसाइज को देख आप भी हो जाएगें हैरान!

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में यदि देखा जाये तो अभिनेता या अभिनेत्री की बॉडी काफी फिट रहती है। और इसी फिट शरीर के चलते 40 बसंत पार करने के बाद भी ये लोग उतने ही जंवा और मेहनती नजर आती हैं जैसे कि 22 साल की उम्र में थी। जिसका जीता जागता उदा. शिल्पा शेट्टी मलाइका रेखा आदि है।
#WeekendMotivation It's important to have fun too! @deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it 😉 #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #DeepikaPadukone #FitnessGoals #FunctionalTraining #battleropes
ये एक्ट्रेस अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिये काफी चीजों का त्याग करती है। और ट्रेनर की मदद से घंटो जिम में जाकर पसीना बहाती नजर आती है।
#MondayMotivation #Goals @deepikapadukone performs the #Cadillac swan with such perfection. Don't you agree 👍 #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminkarachiwala #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminKarachiwalasBodyImage #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #FletcherPilates #BasiPilates #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #PilatesChangesLives
शरीर की एक्सरसाइज करने के दौरान कुछ एक्ट्रेस जैसे जैकलिन फर्नांडीज़ पोल डांसिंग में माहिर है
तो वही दिशा पटानी घंटो डांस करके शरीर को फिट रखने का प्रयास करती हैं।
शिल्पा शेट्टी भले ही दो बच्चों की मां बन चुकी है लेकिन आज भी वो उतनी ही फिट है जितनी की शादी के पहले थीं।
Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let’s utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here’s how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don’t need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho! 💪🏼 . @thevinodchanna . . . . #MondayMotivation #COVID19 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #fitness #time
वो अपनी दिनचर्या की शुरूआत ही एक्सरसाइज से करती है। और घंटो कड़ी मेहनत करके शरीर को फिट रखती है।
I truly believe that when it comes to choosing between a fitness routine and yoga, it’s best to go ‘with the flow’. Do whatever it is that you feel like doing. So, today, I practiced the ‘Hip opener flow’ with the Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, & Malasana. As a combination, these yoga asanas help stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, hips, and spine opening up the lower body. This flow also helps promote better functioning of the reproductive organs, reduces abdominal fat, and improves balance. How are you keeping up the motivation today? . . @sairajyoga . . . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #healthy #yoga #yogisofinstagram #healthylifestyle
मलाइका अरोड़ा इतनी उम्र पार कर लेने के बाद भी फिट है जिसका राज है जिम में रहकर घंटो पसीना बहाना।
अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिये वो एक्सरसाइज करना कभी नही भूलती।