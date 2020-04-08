जैकलिन फर्नांडीज़ से लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण तक ये एक्ट्रेस शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए करती है ये काम,इनकी एक्सरसाइज को देख आप भी हो जाएगें हैरान!

Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 02:33 PM IST
  • बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस के फिटनेस का राज
  • मलाइका अरोड़ा जिम जाकर बहाती हैं पसीना

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में यदि देखा जाये तो अभिनेता या अभिनेत्री की बॉडी काफी फिट रहती है। और इसी फिट शरीर के चलते 40 बसंत पार करने के बाद भी ये लोग उतने ही जंवा और मेहनती नजर आती हैं जैसे कि 22 साल की उम्र में थी। जिसका जीता जागता उदा. शिल्पा शेट्टी मलाइका रेखा आदि है।

ये एक्ट्रेस अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिये काफी चीजों का त्याग करती है। और ट्रेनर की मदद से घंटो जिम में जाकर पसीना बहाती नजर आती है।

शरीर की एक्सरसाइज करने के दौरान कुछ एक्ट्रेस जैसे जैकलिन फर्नांडीज़ पोल डांसिंग में माहिर है

तो वही दिशा पटानी घंटो डांस करके शरीर को फिट रखने का प्रयास करती हैं।

शिल्पा शेट्टी भले ही दो बच्चों की मां बन चुकी है लेकिन आज भी वो उतनी ही फिट है जितनी की शादी के पहले थीं।

वो अपनी दिनचर्या की शुरूआत ही एक्सरसाइज से करती है। और घंटो कड़ी मेहनत करके शरीर को फिट रखती है।

View this post on Instagram

I truly believe that when it comes to choosing between a fitness routine and yoga, it’s best to go ‘with the flow’. Do whatever it is that you feel like doing. So, today, I practiced the ‘Hip opener flow’ with the Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, & Malasana. As a combination, these yoga asanas help stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, hips, and spine opening up the lower body. This flow also helps promote better functioning of the reproductive organs, reduces abdominal fat, and improves balance. How are you keeping up the motivation today? . . @sairajyoga . . . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #healthy #yoga #yogisofinstagram #healthylifestyle

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

मलाइका अरोड़ा इतनी उम्र पार कर लेने के बाद भी फिट है जिसका राज है जिम में रहकर घंटो पसीना बहाना।

अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिये वो एक्सरसाइज करना कभी नही भूलती।

