हुमा कुरैशी को 1 साल से है एलर्जिक छींकें आने की समस्या, निजात पाने के लिए की ये योग क्रिया

Day 7 .. as @chefkelvincheung calls it the #GameChanger ... tried doing Jal Neti for the first time aaj .. with warm saline water .. I’ve been experiencing an allergic sneezing for over a year .. always read or heard about the benefits of it .. Had my left ear pop on the first try as well as sinuses cleared out .. I’m just breathing better #feelsgood #jalneti #kriya #benefits #simpleliving