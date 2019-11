आमिर खान के भांजे इमरान खान से जूही चावला की हुई थी सगाई, इस वजह से हुए अलग

View this post on Instagram

QSQT the foundation stone of my career, what a lovely time we had, laughing, playing games, rehearsing, fighting & shooting in between 😂🙏🙏Ever grateful to Nasirsaab, Mansoor, Aamir, Nuzhat, Anand Milind , Alka , Udit & QSQT team! @_aamirkhan