RK studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it’s also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor! I was 15 & shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there & one of my first times on a set. I remember standing at the gate of RK Studios, excited to get on set & walk through the corridors where the great Raj Kapoor created some of the most memorable films. You can now experience the same wonder of driving through those iconic gates & to build, create & #LiveYourStory!