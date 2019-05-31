करण जौहर ने पोस्ट की शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद की यह तस्वीर, पीएम मोदी के लिए लिखी ऐसी बात..

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations again, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi and many thanks for inviting me to be part of this momentous day. It is a time of great consequence for India as you continue to lead her to a position of global power, in all spheres. As a proud Indian, I bask in the accolades that I hear for India in my travels across the globe. I wish you all the best as you begin chapter two of your role in this prestigious office. To those watching India, I would love to add—picture abhi baki hai. #JaiHind.