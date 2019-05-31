करण जौहर ने पोस्ट की शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद की यह तस्वीर, पीएम मोदी के लिए लिखी ऐसी बात..

इस समारोह में बॉलीवुड से भी कई सितारे शामिल हुए। इनमें कंगना रनौत, करण जौहर, जितेन्द्र, आशा भोसले आदि नाम हैं।
लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली प्रचंड जीत के बाद नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कल दूसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। यह शपथ ग्रहण समारोह राष्ट्रपति भवन परिसर में हुआ। इस समारोह में करीब 6 हजार लोग पहुंचे थे। यहां पीएम मोदी ने अपने मंत्रिपरिषद के साथ दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ ली। इस समारोह में बॉलीवुड से भी कई सितारे शामिल हुए। इनमें कंगना रनौत, करण जौहर, जितेन्द्र, आशा भोसले आदि नाम हैं।
Congratulations again, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi and many thanks for inviting me to be part of this momentous day. It is a time of great consequence for India as you continue to lead her to a position of global power, in all spheres. As a proud Indian, I bask in the accolades that I hear for India in my travels across the globe. I wish you all the best as you begin chapter two of your role in this prestigious office. To those watching India, I would love to add—picture abhi baki hai. #JaiHind.
अब करण जौहर ने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद की एक तस्वीर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है। इसमें फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के बहुत से लोग नजर आ रहे हैं। रजनीकांत भी इस तस्वीर में नजर आ रहे हैं। तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए करण जौहर ने लिखा,
बता दें कि शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पहुंचे जितेन्द्र ने कहा कि देश सुरक्षित हाथों में है। यह समय ऐतिहासिक होने वाला है। पीएम मोदी के शपथ समारोह में आशा भोसले भी पहुंची। वहीं समारोह के दौरान कंगना रनौत का देसी लुक सबको पसंद आया। वह साड़ी पहन समारोह में शामिल हुईं।