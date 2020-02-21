करीना कपूर का ट्रेडिशनल लुक आया सामने, वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 21 Feb 2020, 04:18:20 PM (IST)
करीना कपूर का ट्रेडिशनल लुक आया सामने, वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

  • नीले रंग के लहंगे में खूबसूरत नजर आई करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor)
  • करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) ने ट्रेडिशनल लुक से लूटा फैंस का दिल

नई दिल्ली। बॅालीवुड एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) फिल्म 'गुड न्यूज' के बाद अब अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ' लाल सिंह चड्डा' (Lal Singh Chaddha) को लेकर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। बैसे तो हमेशा चर्चे में रहने वाली एक्ट्रेस ने अभी हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर कुछ खूबसूरत तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं, जो काफी वायरल हो रही हैं।

इन तस्वीरों में करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) का ट्रेडिशनल लुक देखने को मिला।

करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) ने नीले रंग का लहंगा पहन रखा है

इस ड्रेस में उनकी खूबसूरती हर किसी का दिल जीत रही है।

बैसे करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) फैशन सैंस कमाल का है।

View this post on Instagram

उनका हर लुक फैस का दिल जीत ही लेता है। करीना कपूर यह तस्वीरें फैन्स को खूब पसंद आ रही हैं।

View this post on Instagram

करीना कपूर की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है। वहीं अब वर्क फर्ंट की बात करें, तो इस समय करीना की झोली में कई बड़ी फिल्में हैं जिसमें से करीना की फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' बहुत जल्द रिलीज होने वाली है। इसके अलावा करीना कपूर फिल्म 'तख्त' में भी अभिनय करती दिखेंगी। यह फिल्म अगले साल 2021 में रिलीज होगी।

