आलिया के बाद कैटरीना कैफ का फोटोशूट हो रहा वायरल, तस्वीरों से नजरें हटाना मुश्किल

All you need is neon🧡 #Vogue #November2019 issue. Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Manicure: Tip & Toe Nail Salon, Mumbai Dress, belt; both Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Earring, Cornelia Webb Rings, Misho Designs Makeup Credits: Kay Beauty @kaybykatrina Look Breakdown: Eyes - Kay Beauty Smokey Kajal Brows - Kay Beauty Brow Pencil in Hazelnut Lips - Kay Beauty Matte Action Lip Liner in Extra Kay Beauty MATTEinee Lipstick in Billboard