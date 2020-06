दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद के लिए फिर आगे आईं कैटरीना कैफ, किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

View this post on Instagram

Kay Beauty and the Dehaat foundation are partnering again for #KareWithKayBeauty Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials. In times of need , every bit of help counts and If you wish to join this initiative & contribute head over to the link in my bio. #MakeupThatKares #KayBeauty #DonateForACause #InItTogether