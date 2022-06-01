scriptkk last video before death viral on social media | जब गाना गाते गाते फूलने लगी K K की सांस, अस्पताल लेकर दौड़ी टीम, सामने आया मौत से पहले का वीडियो | Patrika News

जब गाना गाते गाते फूलने लगी K K की सांस, अस्पताल लेकर दौड़ी टीम, सामने आया मौत से पहले का वीडियो

सिंगर के. के के निधन से पूरे संगीत जगत में मातम छा गया है। केके के निधन की खबरे से पूरा देश सदमे में हैं और फैंस से लेकर बड़े से बड़े स्टार्स तक केके को अपने अंदजा में श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब कॉन्सर्ट से केके के तमाम वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, अब उनके निधन के पहले का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: June 01, 2022 01:42:35 pm

इस वीडियो में उनके चेहरे पर साफ बेचैनी देखी जा सकती है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि के. के की सांस फूल रही है। केके का निधन कोलकाता में हुआ है जहां वो गुरुदास महाविद्यालय में कॉन्सर्ट करने पहुंचे थे। कंसर्ट में करीब एक घंटे तक गाने के बाद उनकी सांस अचानक फूलने लगी इसके बाद टीम केके को लेकर होटल रवाना हो गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मु्ताबिक, केके होटल में पहुंचे और बताया कि उनके सीने में दर्द हो रहा है। इसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया। अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केके की मौत का हार्ट अटैक बताया जा रहा है।
kk last video before death viral on social media
kk last video before death viral on social media

निधन के बाद केके की मौत से जुड़े कई सवाल उठ रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि जिस जगह ये कॉन्सर्ट हो रहा था वहां का एसी बंद था और भीड़ लिमिट ये ज्यादा थी जिस वजह से केके को परेशानी भी हो रही थी।
आपको बता दें के.के. का जन्म दिल्ली में हिंदू मलयाली परिवार में 23 अगस्त 1968 में हुआ था। उनकी शुरुआती शिक्षा से लेकर कॉलेज की पढ़ाई -लिखाई भी दिल्ली में ही हुई। केके की स्कूलिंग दिल्ली के माउंट सेंट मैरी स्कूल से हुई थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन पूरा किया। सिंगर केके ने डीयू के किरोड़ीमल कॉलेज से बीकॉम की डिग्री हासिल की।
साल 1999 में उन्होंने क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम के सपोर्ट में जोश ऑफ इंडिया गाना गाया था। वहीं, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने से पहले उन्होंने लगभग 3500 जिंगल गाए थे। साल 1999 में के.के. द्वारा गाए म्यूजिक एलबम पल से सिंगर को पहचान मिली थी। इस एलबम का गाना 'याद आएंगे ये पल' काफी पॉपुलर हुआ था। इसके बाद इन्होंने मुड़कर नहीं दखा।
Shweta Bajpai

