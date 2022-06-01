जब गाना गाते गाते फूलने लगी K K की सांस, अस्पताल लेकर दौड़ी टीम, सामने आया मौत से पहले का वीडियो

#EXCLUSIVE— Tirthankar Das (@tirthaMirrorNow) May 31, 2022
The very moment when playback singer KK was being taken back to hotel after he complained about his health condition. He has been declared brought dead by the doctors of CMRI.
निधन के बाद केके की मौत से जुड़े कई सवाल उठ रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि जिस जगह ये कॉन्सर्ट हो रहा था वहां का एसी बंद था और भीड़ लिमिट ये ज्यादा थी जिस वजह से केके को परेशानी भी हो रही थी।
आपको बता दें के.के. का जन्म दिल्ली में हिंदू मलयाली परिवार में 23 अगस्त 1968 में हुआ था। उनकी शुरुआती शिक्षा से लेकर कॉलेज की पढ़ाई -लिखाई भी दिल्ली में ही हुई। केके की स्कूलिंग दिल्ली के माउंट सेंट मैरी स्कूल से हुई थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन पूरा किया। सिंगर केके ने डीयू के किरोड़ीमल कॉलेज से बीकॉम की डिग्री हासिल की।
Singer KK collapse video | KK Last Video
Lost Another Legend💔
#KK #singerkk #bollywood #rip #krishnakumarkunnath #legend #ripkk
साल 1999 में उन्होंने क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम के सपोर्ट में जोश ऑफ इंडिया गाना गाया था। वहीं, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने से पहले उन्होंने लगभग 3500 जिंगल गाए थे। साल 1999 में के.के. द्वारा गाए म्यूजिक एलबम पल से सिंगर को पहचान मिली थी। इस एलबम का गाना 'याद आएंगे ये पल' काफी पॉपुलर हुआ था। इसके बाद इन्होंने मुड़कर नहीं दखा।
Watch: KK was not feeling comfortable during the concert is clearly visible from this video. Fans are complaining against the Nazrul Manch Authority along with the authority of both the college.