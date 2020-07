B'day spcl:'लव स्टोरी' से रातों रात स्टार बने Kumar Gaurav जी रहे है गुमनामी की जिदंगी, बिजनेस से कमा रहे है करोड़ों रूपए

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Kumar Gaurav 🎂🎂 . Kumar Gaurav (born 11 July 1960) is an Indian film actor and son of late actor Rajendra Kumar. He has acted in several hit films such as Love Story, Teri Kasam, Star, Naam, and Kaante. He made his film debut with the biggest blockbuster of the 80s, Love Story. Sadly, Kumar Gaurav could never scale the heights of stardom that he acquired with his film debut ever again. Kumar Gaurav is a son of actor Rajendra Kumar and Shukla (from Behl family of Hindi films). In 1984 after 2 years of dating, he married Namrata Dut (1962) who is a sister of Sanjay Dutt and daughter of Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis. They have two daughters, Saachi Kumar who is married to producer Kamal Amrohi's son Bilal Amrohi and Siya Kumar who is married to Aditya.