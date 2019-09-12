View this post on Instagram

Baby waves with my baby bump💙 I was gonna post this as my “coming out” pic. But i thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that’s what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when preg and nausea .. since writing this post I haven’t done any exercise 😱or even gone for a walk😱. Lots has been eaten though 🐽🐽🐽 and our baby is so far, so good 😊 and that’s all that matters. This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy... surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of excersize but, All other excersize would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon🍋) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it’s a high😛. After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant.. and was relieved to know I’m not the only one. Positive, I haven’t got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me , but if I do:-) here’s what I learned and followed. 1.) surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board;-) ) , 2.) try and paddle on your knees ... I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did. 3.) don’t go out in crazy surf. 4.) listen to your body and to your doctor. This morning I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one... another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, Until next year baby waves 🌊💞✌️